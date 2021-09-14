Joe Clyde Daniels case: Krystal Daniels faces new charges in son's death

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New charges have been added to the case against Krystal Daniels in the death of her son, Joe Clyde.

Krystal Daniels was originally charged with aggravated child neglect after investigators say she failed to protect her son, Joe Clyde. Her husband, Joseph, was convicted this summer of felony murder for beating the five-year-old to death.

NewsChannel 5’s Nick Beres has learned that Krystal Daniels is now facing additional charges of aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment, conspiracy to commit aggravated child abuse, making false reports to an officer and tampering with evidence.

While she is not charged with homicide, this is a significant upgrade from her original, single charge. If convicted, Krystal Daniels will face potentially life in prison.

Joseph Daniels will be sentenced later Tuesday and will get 51 years for felony murder/2nd degree murder. Prosecutors will also add the tampering with evidence, child abuse and filing a false report convictions.

If the potential sentences are consecutive, the 31-year-old Daniels will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Prosecutors told NewsChannel 5 that they would consider not seeking consecutive sentences for Joseph -- after he serves the 51 years -- if he tells them where to find the boy’s remains.