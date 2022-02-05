LIVE: Sentencing hearing on Saturday for Travis Reinking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The sentencing hearing for Travis Reinking will take place on Saturday. Jurors will determine whether Reinking will face life in prison without parole or whether he will be eligible for parole after 51 years.
Reinking was found guilty of all 16 counts on Saturday, with the jury rejecting the defense's argument that Reinking was not sane at the time of the shooting.
During the sentencing phase, the family members of the four people murdered, Taurean Sanderlin, Joe Perez Jr., DeEbony Groves and Akilah Dasilva, will be given the opportunity to speak in court. The shooting victims will also be given a chance to testify.
The jury will issue a sentence for the first-degree murder charges on Saturday. Judge Mark Fishburn will hold a separate hearing in the coming weeks to issue sentences for Reinking's other convictions.
Under state law, the jury must weigh and consider various aggravating factors in Reinking's crime with any mitigating factors.
One mitigating factor Reinking's attorneys presented to the jury was that the murders were committed while Reinking was under the influence of extreme mental and emotional disturbance.
The state's official aggravating factors are as follows:
- The defendant knowingly created a great risk to two or more persons, other than the victim murdered.
- The defendant committed mass murder, which is defined as the murder of three or more persons.
The defense's five official mitigating factors are as follows:
- The defendant has no significant history of prior criminal activity.
- The murder was committed while the defendant was under the influence of extreme mental or emotional disturbance.
- The murder was committed under circumstances that the defendant reasonably believed to provide a moral justification for the defendant's conduct.
- The capacity of the defendant to appreciate the wrongfulness of the defendant's conduct was substantially impaired as a result of mental disease or defect, which was insufficient to establish a defense to the crime, but which substantially affected the defendant's judgment.
- Any other mitigating factor raised by the evidence produced by either the prosecution or defense.
The first family member to take the stand on Saturday morning was Patricia Perez, the mother of Joe Perez Jr. Patricia was also called as a witness by the prosecution earlier this week.
Joe had recently moved to Nashville to help with his brother's business. He stopped at the Waffle House after getting a flat tire.
"This has broken me. Not just my spirit, not just my family, but also my mind" Patricia told the court.
The court also heard from Joe Perez Sr., the father of the victim.
"I miss my son Joey," Joe Perez Sr. said.
Blanch Anderson, the aunt of Taurean Sanderlin, remembered her nephew, smiling while thinking of memories.
"He never greeted me without giving me a big hug, saying, 'hey auntie!'" Anderson recounted.
During her emotional testimony, Shaundelle Brooks, the mother of Akilah Dasilva, spoke on the pain she continues to feel after losing her son.
TIMELINE OF WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING CASE
April 22, 2018: Four people are killed and four others wounded when a gunman opens fire at an Antioch Waffle House around 3:30 a.m.
Metro Nashville Police Department officials named 29-year-old Travis Reinking, from Illinois, as a person of interest in the shooting, saying the vehicle the gunman used was registered to him.
MNPD officers, to include SWAT, have continued the search for Travis Reinking in the Antioch area overnight. There have been no credible sightings. The search will continue. All schools in the area have been cleared by officers. He was last seen Sun morn behind his apt complex.
April 23, 2018: Reinking is taken into custody
After a tense, 34-hour manhunt, Reinking is arrested in a wooded area near Old Hickory Boulevard and Hobson Pike.
The area in which Travis Reinking was apprehended was the subject of aerial and canine searches Sunday and ground searches earlier today. His movements since the shooting are unknown. Reinking refused to give a statement to detectives.
He’s been in custody ever since and is now at the new Davidson County jail.
August 2018: Reinking deemed not competent to stand trial
A mental evaluation finds that Reinking is not competent to stand trial. Reinking, diagnosed with schizophrenia, is checked into the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute for evaluation.
A judge later deems him fit for trial and he's indicted on 16 counts, including murder.
Below is the list of charges:
- First-degree murder, premeditated — in the death of Joe Perez Jr.
- First-degree murder, premeditated — in the death of Taurean Sanderlin
- First-degree murder, premeditated — in the death of Akilah Dasilva
- First-degree murder, premeditated — in the death of DeEbony Groves
- Attempted first-degree murder, premeditated, with serious bodily injury — of Shantia Waggoner
- Employing firearm during commission of or attempted to commit a dangerous felony — relating to attempted first-degree murder of Shanita Waggoner
- Attempted first-degree murder, premeditated, with serious bodily injury — Sharita Henderson
- Employing firearm during commission of or attempted to commit a dangerous felony — relating to attempted first-degree murder of Sharita Henderson
- Attempted first-degree murder, premeditated — of Kayla Shaw
- Employing firearm during commission of or attempted to commit a dangerous felony - relating to attempted first-degree murder of Kayla Shaw
- Attempted first-degree murder, premeditated — of James Shaw Jr.
- Employing firearm during commission of or attempted to commit a dangerous felony - relating to attempted first-degree murder of James Shaw Jr.
- First-degree murder, felony murder — in the death of Joe Perez Jr.
- First-degree murder, felony murder — in the death of Taurean Sanderlin
- First-degree murder, felony murder — in the death of Akilah Dasilva
- First-degree murder, felony murder — in the death of DeEbony Groves
February 2019: Reinking pleads not guilty
Reinking pleads not guilty to charges related to the shooting. Reinking does not appear in court; his lawyer enters the plea on his behalf.
January 2020: Prosecutors announce they won't seek death penalty
REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS:
DeEbony Groves was from Gallatin and a senior at Belmont, majoring in social work. She was shot and killed inside the restaurant. She was 21.
Akilah Dasilva was inside with his girlfriend and brother when he was shot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. Friends called him a “passionate” musician who was pursuing a career in musical engineering at MTSU.
Joe Perez, the youngest victim, moved to Nashville from Texas a few months prior to the shooting and was also shot outside the restaurant. He was 20-years-old.
Taurean Sanderlin age 29, was a Waffle House employee from Goodlettsville. He was shot and killed as he stood outside.