LIVE: Sentencing hearing on Saturday for Travis Reinking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The sentencing hearing for Travis Reinking will take place on Saturday. Jurors will determine whether Reinking will face life in prison without parole or whether he will be eligible for parole after 51 years.

Watch our gavel-to-gavel coverage below:

Waffle House Shooting Trial - Day 6

Reinking was found guilty of all 16 counts on Saturday, with the jury rejecting the defense's argument that Reinking was not sane at the time of the shooting.

During the sentencing phase, the family members of the four people murdered, Taurean Sanderlin, Joe Perez Jr., DeEbony Groves and Akilah Dasilva, will be given the opportunity to speak in court. The shooting victims will also be given a chance to testify.

The jury will issue a sentence for the first-degree murder charges on Saturday. Judge Mark Fishburn will hold a separate hearing in the coming weeks to issue sentences for Reinking's other convictions.

Under state law, the jury must weigh and consider various aggravating factors in Reinking's crime with any mitigating factors.

One mitigating factor Reinking's attorneys presented to the jury was that the murders were committed while Reinking was under the influence of extreme mental and emotional disturbance.

The state's official aggravating factors are as follows:



The defendant knowingly created a great risk to two or more persons, other than the victim murdered.

The defendant committed mass murder, which is defined as the murder of three or more persons.

The defense's five official mitigating factors are as follows:



The defendant has no significant history of prior criminal activity.

The murder was committed while the defendant was under the influence of extreme mental or emotional disturbance.

The murder was committed under circumstances that the defendant reasonably believed to provide a moral justification for the defendant's conduct.

The capacity of the defendant to appreciate the wrongfulness of the defendant's conduct was substantially impaired as a result of mental disease or defect, which was insufficient to establish a defense to the crime, but which substantially affected the defendant's judgment.

Any other mitigating factor raised by the evidence produced by either the prosecution or defense.



The first family member to take the stand on Saturday morning was Patricia Perez, the mother of Joe Perez Jr. Patricia was also called as a witness by the prosecution earlier this week.

Joe had recently moved to Nashville to help with his brother's business. He stopped at the Waffle House after getting a flat tire.

"This has broken me. Not just my spirit, not just my family, but also my mind" Patricia told the court.

The court also heard from Joe Perez Sr., the father of the victim.

"I miss my son Joey," Joe Perez Sr. said.

Blanch Anderson, the aunt of Taurean Sanderlin, remembered her nephew, smiling while thinking of memories.

"He never greeted me without giving me a big hug, saying, 'hey auntie!'" Anderson recounted.

During her emotional testimony, Shaundelle Brooks, the mother of Akilah Dasilva, spoke on the pain she continues to feel after losing her son.