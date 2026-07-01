New Tennessee laws on immigration, childcare, schools take effect July 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 200 new Tennessee laws took effect Wednesday, with changes ranging from immigration enforcement to childcare access to what can be displayed in public school classrooms.

New Immigration Laws

A new immigration-related law will force cooperation between some local law enforcement agencies and federal immigration authorities.

Getting a Tennessee driver's license will eventually require passing the written test in English. For the next three years, drivers can still take the written test in other languages but will receive a restricted license before eventually having to pass the test in English.

Another law creates state crimes for people who remain in Tennessee after a final federal removal order.

New laws also require many state licenses, public benefits and commercial driving privileges to be limited to U.S. citizens or people lawfully present in the country.

It is now a Class A misdemeanor for a person who is unlawfully present in the United States to operate a commercial motor vehicle in Tennessee. Law enforcement officers who arrest someone in that situation are required to notify federal immigration authorities.

Childcare Center Red Tape

Another law aims to make it easier to open childcare centers to meet a growing need in the state. A separate law prohibits anyone from serving as a teacher or assistant teacher in a childcare program for children 4 and younger unless they are at least 18.

New Crime laws

Assaulting a first responder — including police, firefighters and medics — is now a Class E felony in Tennessee, carrying a mandatory fine of $10,000 and a mandatory minimum of 60 days incarceration. The previous penalty was a Class A misdemeanor.

It is now a crime in Tennessee to coerce someone into dying by suicide under the Grace Anne Sparks Coercive Suicide Prevention Law of 2026.

A new law lowers the standard for the use of deadly force to protect property in Tennessee.

Landlords are now prohibited from banning tenants from possessing, carrying, transporting or storing a firearm, firearm parts or ammunition in their rental unit, in their vehicle in a tenant parking area, or in other locations controlled by the landlord that are necessary to enter or exit those areas. The law applies to leases entered into, amended, extended or renewed on or after July 1, 2026.

Sexual offenders and violent sexual offenders are now required to notify the owner or operator of any campground where they intend to stay overnight of their offender status before beginning the stay. Failing to do so is a Class E felony.

Education Laws

Schools can now administer more types of epinephrine during life-threatening allergic reactions.

School districts now have the option to post the Ten Commandments and other historical documents in schools.

AI Laws

Political ads that feature deepfakes or artificial intelligence must now include a disclaimer during the ad. Violations are a Class C misdemeanor, and candidates are entitled to damages and equitable relief for violations.

Tennessee also now prohibits anyone from developing or deploying an artificial intelligence system that advertises or represents itself to the public as a qualified mental health professional.

Kratom Ban

The sale and consumption of kratom is now banned in Tennessee under Matthew Davenport's Law. The product is sold at gas stations and smoke shops across the state. Some people use it as an opioid substitute, but some medical experts say it comes with serious addiction risks.

Airport Control Battle

The state also gains control over Metro and regional airports under a new law that vacates the current Metro-appointed board and reconstitutes a new governing body. This is the second attempt at an airport takeover that state lawmakers have passed in the last three years.

Tennessee also officially designated Aug. 8 as Clog Dancing Day.

Want to learn more?

If you'd like to read through all of the new Tennessee laws, click here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.