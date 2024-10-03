Nashville DA says state report on eavesdropping 'filled with inaccuracies, misleading innuendo'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk, responding to allegations of his office eavesdropping on defense attorneys, says a recently released state investigative report is “filled with inaccuracies and misleading innuendo.”

Funk’s team fired back Thursday in a written response to a motion to disqualify them from the prosecution of murder defendant Calvin Atchison. Investigators determined that Atchison’s defense team was recorded when they came to Funk’s office to review evidence.

The response argues that Funk deputies Roger Moore and Amy Hunter, the prosecutors in the Atchison case, never intended that defense attorney Ben Powers would be recorded.

“Deputy Moore did not attempt to record the viewing in this case and did not know the recorder was ‘on,’” the response insists.

“Neither deputy, General Funk nor the information technology director have any idea who activated the recording, how many days, hours, or minutes the recording was activated before and after Mr. Powers’ visit, or why it was activated. None of these individuals intentionally recorded Mr. Powers.”

Related stories:

Damning report confirms secret recordings of defense attorneys, others

Murder case put on hold amid concerns about Nashville DA eavesdropping

The DA’s motion contends that the room where Powers and a private investigator viewed the evidence in the case “was adorned with a sign advising of audio and video recording.”

That claim conflicts with the investigative report issued by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office that says “Investigators noted several signs warning of video surveillance on the floors occupied by the District Attorney’s Office, but no signs warning of audio surveillance.”

Defense attorney Powers said in his motion that neither he nor his investigator knew that their conversations about the case were subject to being recorded.

The comptroller’s report advises that Funk and his office may have violated laws against wiretapping, as well as breaching their ethical responsibilities and infringing on defendants’ constitutional rights.

But Funk points to a letter from Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti in which he concludes the evidence was not sufficient to guarantee a “successful” criminal prosecution.

Defense attorney Powers noted in his motion that Skrmetti had suggested potential ethical issues associated with the DA’s surveillance of defense attorneys.

Funk’s team argues that they and Powers read the letter differently.

“He points to Attorney General Skermetti’s [sic] closure letter as proof the DA’s Office acted unethically,” Funk’s response states. “The State points to the same letter as proof the DA’s Office acted ethically.”

Funk's motion claims that Powers alleges that deputies Moore and Hunter "are corrupt and unethical lawyers." The motion makes no such direct claim.

Criminal Court Judge Cynthia Chappell has set a Dec. 13 hearing on the defense motion in the Atchison case.