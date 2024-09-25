State watchdog calls for special prosecutor to review eavesdropping inside Nashville DA's office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's lead government watchdog is calling for the appointment of a special prosecutor for a second opinion on whether Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk or anyone in his office violated any laws.

Comptroller Jason Mumpower made those comments in an exclusive interview following his office's release of a scathing investigative report into Funk's office. Among the findings: Funk's office secretly recorded defense attorneys as they reviewed evidence inside the DA's suite, then shared those recordings with the prosecutors on those cases.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti had indicated his office would not prosecute Funk or anyone in his office although he did say there may have been ethical breaches in what the DA did.

"When you look at this report, when you look at what has happened in the District Attorney General's Office, you know, you don't even need to watch a full episode of 'Law and Order' to know that it was wrong," Mumpower said.

The comptroller also expressed concern that Funk had created a culture that could endanger public safety.

"In my mind, as the reporting agent, the most egregious thing uncovered here is the culture in which they thought they could violate the Sixth Amendment rights of citizens, where they listen in or eavesdrop or wiretap what are sacred conversations, sacred to our system of justice in Tennessee and the United States," he continued.

The release of the report follows a TBI raid on the office in March 2023, following questions raised by NewsChannel 5 Investigates about security cameras equipped with microphones being used to record people's conversations in and around the DA's office without their knowledge.

According to the report, that included a room where defense attorneys were allowed to review evidence, not knowing that their conversations were being recorded and shared with the prosecutors on those cases.

"So are you afraid that criminal defendants may walk free as result of this situation?" NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked Mumpower.

"I can't say that anybody is going to walk free," he answered. "But I don't think it's a stretch for anyone to think that any defense attorney who has spent any amount of time in that particular interview room is going to be racing to the courthouse to file for reconsideration on behalf of a client they represented."

Before the afternoon was up, Nashville Public Defender Martesha Johnson Moore issued a statement about the report.

"The allegations presented in this report indicate the type of 'systemic abuse of prosecutorial discretion' that rises to the level of ethical misconduct," Moore wrote in her statement.

She said her office would be calling on Funk to "promptly disclose to us all cases, both pending and closed, in which this surveillance occurred so that we make seek remedies, including recusals, where appropriate."

The report also confirms the findings of NewsChannel 5's undercover investigation in which we spotted DA employees working on Funk's 2022 re-election campaign on government time, taking those days off only after we began asking questions.

In the case of a holiday event held inside government offices, Funk gave investigators a document that said the signs were donated by a local sign company. However, the company denied knowing anything about such a donation.

"If that record is found to be not true — once it was given to investigators — it became a government record, so it's a potential fabrication of government record," Mumpower said.

"And that's a crime?"

"Yes."

Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti issued a letter saying he did not see enough evidence to guarantee a successful prosecution of Funk or anyone on his team.

The DA's office promptly issued a statement, declaring victory.

"This matter is now at an end," spokesperson Steve Hayslip said in an email. "As General Funk has always stated, neither he nor his office has committed any crimes or broken any law."

Mumpower's reaction?

"There is no letter that can absolve you of any crime."

The state comptroller said that because the AG's Office is not really set up to prosecute criminal cases, Funk ought to allow for the appointment of a special prosecutor to take a fresh look at the case.

"The right way to have this done — if he feels that way, if he feels that strongly — then there is absolutely no harm in recusing himself, asking for a district attorney pro temp, a special prosecutor, to go look at the evidence and then determine if a prosecution is warranted."

This is the second investigation involving Glenn Funk where the Tennessee Attorney General's Office declined to prosecute.

Back in 2015, NewsChannel 5 Investigates revealed that Funk had received what was essentially a state job — involving little actual work — in order to enhance his state pension.

The AG in that case, Herbert Slatery, agreed the deal likely broke the law, but he decided to not to prosecute after Glenn Funk paid the money back.