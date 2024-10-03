Judge sets hearing on Nashville DA eavesdropping scandal and its impact on first-degree murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the strenuous objections of Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk, a Davidson County judge ruled Thursday that she will allow time for a full hearing in a first-degree murder case regarding allegations of the DA’s office eavesdropping on defense lawyers.

Criminal Court Judge Cynthia Chappell’s ruling came in the case of defendant Calvin Atchison, who is awaiting trial for the brutal murder of Velma Tharpe in a North Nashville alley in June 2000. It comes a week after the release of a damning report from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office revealing that defense teams had been secretly recorded as they reviewed evidence inside the DA’s offices.

“There certainly needs to be a determination made of, number one, whether there is a conflict of interest -- and if there’s not, whether or not what we know creates an appearance of impropriety,” Chappell ruled. “And then we need to determine the remedy.”

Related stories:

Damning report confirms secret recordings of defense attorneys, others

Murder case put on hold amid concerns about Nashville DA eavesdropping

Atchison’s attorney Ben Powers had filed a motion to disqualify Funk’s team from the case after the comptroller’s investigative report included a photo of Powers and a private investigator reviewing evidence in the Atchison case.

The attorney and investigator had been captured on the DA’s recording system, Powers said, as they reviewed the evidence and discussed their strategy.

Tennessee Comptroller's Office Eavesdropping image inside Nashville DA's office from investigative report released by Tennessee Comptroller's Office

Funk, appearing personally on a case that had previously been handled by two assistants, argued that the comptroller’s investigative report “should not carry any weight.”

He pointed to Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti’s decision not to pursue criminal charges in the matter.

The DA did not acknowledge that Skrmetti had warned that “closure of this matter in my office does not absolve you or your staff of any ethical duties that may be implicated.”

“No one in this office ever intentionally recorded, no one ever reviewed, no one ever did anything with regards to going over that which was done in an office, in our office, with signage and microphones,” Funk argued.

Powers objected to Funk trying to argue against his motion when prosecutors have not yet responded in writing and the hearing was supposed to just be about the case's schedule.

“Hang on, Judge,” Powers said, interrupting Funk. “I’m going to have to object at this point. Are we scheduling the case or are we hearing….”

Funk angrily cut him off. “This is exactly why we need to schedule quickly, Mr. Powers.”

The district attorney general called Power’s motion an attack on the credibility of veteran prosecutors Roger Moore and Amy Hunter.

“This motion filches from them their good names,” Funk said. “And so what I’m asking for the State is because of the damage that’s done just by filing of this motion, because of how outrageous this motion is, the State is asking for an immediate hearing in this case.”

Funk was pushing for a hearing on Powers’ motion as early as next week, but the defense attorney said he would need more time to investigate and subpoena witnesses.

“It’s striking to me that someone would put allegations this outrageous in a document that he’s not ready to defend,” the DA shot back. “This is a situation where, having put the cloud over this office with a filing in court, he’s not ready to defend it.”

Powers responded, “Your Honor, this motion did not create the cloud. It reacted to the cloud, and it’s not baseless.”

At one point, Funk suggested the arguments over the recording system were missing the point.

“This is a very straightforward case: his client murdered a prostitute and left a pool of semen on her stomach. DNA identifies him as the person.”

Chappell set the hearing for Dec. 13.