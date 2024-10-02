Murder case put on hold amid concerns about Nashville DA eavesdropping on defense team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville murder case scheduled to go to trial next week has been placed on hold amid concerns that District Attorney General Glenn Funk's office illegally eavesdropped on the defense team as they reviewed evidence in the case.

Criminal Court Judge Cynthia Chappell agreed Wednesday to delay the trial of Calvin Atchison after the defense filed a motion to disqualify Funk's team following the recent revelation of the eavesdropping scheme inside the DA's offices. Atchison's attorney and investigator are the individuals shown reviewing evidence in a photo included in an investigative report just released by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office, the motion said.

Atchison is charged with the first-degree murder of Velma Tharpe in a North Nashville alley in June 2000 — a case that attracted national attention after a wrongfully convicted man was exonerated. That innocent man, Paul Garrett, later received a $1.2 million settlement.

"It is a somewhat awkward position that the conduct of the DA's Office has placed me in," defense attorney Ben Powers wrote in a motion filed Monday.

"However, any personal discomfort is far outweighed by my sworn duty to ethically represent my client, Mr. Atchison, and safeguard that he is fairly prosecuted within the bounds of the law and the rules of professional conduct.

"And the only way to do so is to hold my colleagues across the aisle accountable for the impropriety of their unethical tactics deployed against Mr. Atchison."

The motion concluded, "The appearance of impropriety is so glaring, so organized and so far-reaching that the only cure is for the DA's Office to be disqualified from prosecuting Calvin Atchison's case so that his rights remain intact and so that the public's trust may be restored."

Atchison's case appears to be the first to be impacted by the scathing investigative report released last week.

The eavesdropping scheme was first exposed by NewsChannel 5 Investigates in February 2023. In late March 2023 that led to a raid by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents.

According to Powers' motion, he and investigator Seth Carelli were required to come to the DA's offices in February 2023 to review evidence in the Atchison case, and they "were directed by assistant district attorneys to a specific room within their offices located on the third floor of the DA's office."

Related: Damning report confirms secret recordings of defense attorneys, others inside Nashville DA's office

It was there that they noticed a video camera, but determined that the camera did not have audio capability.

"After this conversation and inspection of the video camera," the motion states, "Attorney Powers and Mr. Carelli remained in the room reviewing the various banker's boxes of discovery documents for several hours, identified 'hot documents' that appeared useful in the defense of Mr. Atchison, discussed pertinent witnesses gleaned from the pages of the discovery documents, discussed plans for locating, interviewing and evaluating the respective witnesses identified, and carried on other defense strategy-oriented conversations."

Powers said that investigators from the Tennessee Comptroller's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation approached him and Carelli in June 2024 to ask if they knew that their conversations had been recorded by a "conspicuously placed audio recording device separate from the video system" in the room where they had inspected the evidence.

"Neither Attorney Powers nor Mr. Carelli were aware they were being audio recorded in the DA's Office when they reviewed discovery related to preparing and building Mr. Atchison's defense on February 6, 2023," the motion continues.

According to the investigative report issued by the Comptroller's Office, investigators learned that "it was common practice to use office equipment to audio and video record criminal defense attorneys in the viewing room without disclosure and for office personnel to subsequently provide the captured audio and video recordings of the criminal defense attorneys to office staff handling the criminal case."

DA Glenn Funk was aware of the scheme, but insisted that defense attorneys had no expectation of privacy inside his offices, the investigative report concluded.

"Unfortunately, the DA's Office has conducted itself in an unethically deceptive, disingenuous manner that strikes foul," Powers' motion continues.

So far, prosecutors have not responded to the defense motion.

In granting the defense motion for a continuance, Judge Chappell indicated that she would set a new court date at Atchison's next court appearance.

Following release of the investigative report, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said he did not see enough evidence to guarantee a successful criminal prosecution of Funk or anyone on his team.

Still, the Comptroller's Office has forwarded the findings of its investigation to the Tennessee Board of Responsibility, the state agency that regulates the ethical conduct of attorneys.