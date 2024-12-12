DA Glenn Funk steps aside from murder case, avoiding a hearing on eavesdropping allegations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A last-minute maneuver by Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk means the public will not be learning more about the eavesdropping scandal involving Funk's office — at least for now.

More than a year after NewsChannel 5 Investigates first exposed an eavesdropping scandal inside the Nashville DA's offices, a judge overseeing a June 2000 murder case was scheduled Friday to hear from witnesses with direct knowledge about the operation.

Now, Funk has stepped aside from the case against defendant Calvin Atchison, arguing that "it would be in the interests of justice to appoint a special prosecutor" and that there's no need for "protracted litigation" over the eavesdropping allegations.

"The pending Motion to Disqualify the Office of the District Attorney General is devoid of merit and is based on factually incorrect innuendo," Funk said in a new court filing. "However, the needless and possible protracted litigation resulting from the Motion will only further delay obtaining justice for the victim, Velma Tharpe."

The issue arose in September following the release of a damning investigative report from the state comptroller's office that concluded "government employees" in the DA's office "surveilled and monitored audio and video recordings of criminal defense attorneys without their knowledge or consent."

A photo from that report showed attorney Ben Powers and an investigator viewing files made available at the DA's office suite as they prepared their defense for Atchison.

What they did not know was that the DA's office was recording their conversations.

"Investigators spoke to numerous criminal defense attorneys, and they told investigators in part: they were unaware, and no office personnel had ever informed them that the viewing room was equipped with a microphone device capable of capturing their conversations or that they would be recorded in the viewing room while examining evidence in a criminal case," the state's investigative report said.

“Privileged information among themselves was often discussed, including statements made by their clients along with defense strategies, and they said that they would not have stayed in the viewing room had they known that the room was equipped with a microphone.”

Funk’s office posted signs warning of video surveillance but did not reveal that those cameras were also equipped with microphones capable of intercepting conversations, as required by law, investigators concluded.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates first revealed the eavesdropping system in February 2023, and “other defense attorneys stated they stopped coming to the district attorney’s office.”

Other cameras throughout the office were also capable of recording conversations, the report confirmed.

Funk admitted he knew that those conversations were being recorded, the report stated, although he insisted those defense attorneys had no expectation of privacy.

During an October hearing before Judge Chappell, Funk had sometimes angrily objected to Powers' interest in pursuing the allegation, but Judge Chappell agreed he had a right to know how far prosecutors had gone in monitoring the defense team.

"His photograph was in the report. I think he should have the ability to investigate," she added.

After Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced he would not be prosecuting Funk or anyone in his office for the eavesdropping, state Comptroller Jason Mumpower had publicly called for Funk to request a special prosecutor to review the allegations — a suggestion rejected by the Nashville DA.

Atchison's murder case was the only one specifically identified in the state investigation where the DA's office recorded a defense team at work.

However, those questions have also been referred to the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, the state board that regulates attorney licenses.