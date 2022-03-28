Opening statements set to begin in deadly 2019 stabbing outside Midtown bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Opening statements are set to begin in the trial for Michael Mosley, who is accused of killing two and injuring another in a stabbing outside a Midtown bar.

Mosley is facing two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

Metro police said an argument over a woman inside The Dogwood Bar led to a fight outside the establishment on Division Street days before Christmas 2019. Mosley is accused of stabbing Paul Trapeni III, Clayton Beathard and AJ Bethurum. Trapeni and Beathard were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Mosley's attorneys have previously said he acted in self-defense. Mosley said he offered to plead guilty to a lesser charge, but the prosecution rejected the deal.

The jury was selected from a pool of Davidson County residents on Monday morning.

Last October, Mosley was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a 2018 assault at a Nashville Walmart.

OPENING ARGUMENTS

Davidson County Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman addressed the jury about the video they will see of the fight under question outside the Dogwood Bar, which left two dead and one injured.

"Clay swings at Mr. Mosley and Mosley swings back," ADA Jan Norman said. "Clay is not going after him. You will see Paul walking toward them because Clay has been swung at. And you'll see Clay Beathard as he is standing there are clearly words being said. You will see AJ. He is a thin person, and it's imposing in any way. You can see clearly that Mr. Mosley gets up and take a stance where he readying himself. You will see him as he aims at Clay Beathard and stabs him in the chest — directly in the chest. Mr. Mosley knows he was armed with a knife, and Clay Beathard didn't know. You will see him collapse on the sidewalk and fall to the ground."

Norman said at the moment Beathard was stabbed that Trapeni walked away because he was stabbed in the middle of his chest and left side.

"You can see the blood before he walks across the street," Norman said. "You'll see him bend over and collapse on the sidewalk. You will see Mosley calmly walk away after fixing his air, leaving Clay and Paul to bleed to death on the sidewalk — knowing what he has done to them. He will calmly walk away."

Norman said the two bled to death, and the jury will hear from at least eight witnesses who saw the fight.

"This was supposed to be a fistfight," Norman said. "It was pushing. It was shoving. There was nothing about this that this one person knew. Mosley was armed with a knife and he stabbed them in the heart, in the chest. You're going to hear from a lot of witnesses and see video. He had that moment where he steadied himself and lunged when he stabbed him. You'll see that moment where he stabbed Paul knowing that he has just stabbed Clay in the chest. You'll see him lunge after him not once, but twice. AJ will tell you about being stabbed in the eye, and he hardly has any vision in that eye."