Middle Tennessee voter guide: Key federal and state races for the 2026 election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee voters will go to the polls on November 3 to pick a new governor, as well as cast ballots in dozens of Congressional and state legislative races.

More than 1.4 million Tennesseans will be voting in a new congressional district this year. State lawmakers were called into a special session over the summer to re-draw the state's nine congressional districts. The special session was designed to break up Memphis into several congressional districts, essentially eliminating the state's only reliably Democratic seat in Congress. The state's GOP super-majority followed a similar plan several years ago when Nashville's longtime Democratic district was divided into 3 separate congressional districts.

Tennessee governor

The governor's race pits current U.S. Senator Republican Marsha Blackburn against Democrat Jerri Green - a city council member from Memphis. Two independent candidates are also making a play for the state's top job. David Hatley - an East Tennessee businessman who has spent millions of his own money on the campaign. Independent Lauren Pinkston, a former teacher from Columbia, is running a grassroots campaign focused on affordability.

Marsha Blackburn (R) - Brentwood



Blackburn has declined or not responded to interview requests from NewsChannel 5, but you can read NewsChannel 5 coverage on the Republican gubernatorial candidate here.

Jerri Green (D) - Memphis

Inside Politics conversation

Misam Abidi (I) - Nolensville

Dean Brewer (I) - Knoxville

Ray Brown (I) - Oliver Springs

David Hatley (I) - Gray

Wendell Jackson (I) - Clarksville

Charles Van Morgan (I) - Knoxville

Eddie Lee Murphy (I) - Spring Hill

Lauren Pinkston (I) - Columbia

Victor L. Scoggin (I) - Pegram

Dave Seeman (I) - Nashville

Karl Knox Smithson (I) - McMinnville

L. Webb Taylor (I) - Memphis

Robert C. Vick (I) - Dandridge

Watch the Inside Politics conversation with two Independent candidates for governor here.

U.S. Senate

Tennessee voters will elect a U.S. senator to represent the state in Washington. Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty is up for re-election. U.S. senators serve six-year terms and vote on federal legislation, presidential appointments, and nominations to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Bill Hagerty (R) - Nashville

Marquita Bradshaw (D) - Memphis

Tharon Chandler (I) - Lawrenceburg

Andrew Gerena (I) - Knoxville

Jeremy Dean Hearn (I) - Collierville

Robert Jones (I) Jonesborough

James William Macon III (I) - Memphis

Yoshi D. Matthews (I) - Goodlettsville

David Sutman, Jr. (I) - Gray

Catherine Barcel "Barcy" Whitson (I) - Chattanooga

U.S. House

Tennessee voters will elect a U.S. House Representative to represent the state in Washington. U.S. House Representatives serve two-year terms and introduce bills and resolutions, offer amendments, and serve on committees.

District 1

Diana Harshbarger (R) - Kingsport

Kristi Burke (D) - Chuckey

Joshua Ray Ashburn (I) - Bristol

Richard G. Baker (I) - Johnson City

Chris Campbell (I) - Bristol

Billy Cody (I) - Kingsport

Tyler Brice Mitchell McClain (I) - Kingsport

District 2

Tim Burchett (R) - Knoxville

Michaela Barnett (D) - Knoxvile

Bruce Fine (I) - Thornhill

Adam Heimerman (I) - Lenoir City

District 3

Chuck Fleischmann (R) - Ooltewah

Anna Golladay (D) - Chattanooga

Dean Arnold (I) - East Ridge

Jean Howard-Hill (I) - Chattanooga

Rodney Joe King (I) - Powell

Donnie Lynn Ownby (I) - Philadelphia

Edward John Roland (I) - Chattanooga

District 4

Scott DesJarlais (R) - Sherwood

Victoria Broderick (D) - Fayetteville

Jacob Kristopher Anders (I) - Tullahoma

Clay Faircloth (I) - Nashville

Watch the Inside Politics conversation

District 5

Charlie Hatcher (R) - College Grove

Chaz Molder (D) - Columbia

James A. Johnson (I) - Memphis

Micheál (Me-Haul) O'Leary (I) - Nashville

Watch the Inside Politics episodes on the District 5 race.

Big Win for Charlie and Primary Election Recap

A Conversation with Chaz Molder

District 6

Johnny Garrett (R) - Goodlettsville

Mike Croley (D) - Crossville

Christopher B. Monday (I) - Cookeville

Angus Purdy (I) - Nashville

District 7

Matt Van Epps (R) - Nashville

Darden Copeland (D) - Nashville

Andrew J. Koontz (I) - Portland

Lowell Reynolds (I) - Nashville

Watch the Inside Politics episode on the District 7 race

District 8

David Kustoff (R) - Germantown

Heidi Kuhn (D) - Cordova

Adam D. Austill (I) - Covington

Wendell "Wells" Blankenship (I) - Memphis

Antonio Futch (I) - Memphis

Pamela Jeanine "P." Moses (I) - Memphis

Horace Taylor (I) - Germantown

Henry J. Ward, III (I) - Millington

District 9

Brent Taylor (R) - Eads

Justin J. Pearson (D) - Memphis

Dennis Clark (I) - Memphis

Michelle Davis Head (I) - Lewisburg

Watch the Inside Politics episode on the District 9 race

Tennessee Senate

Half of the seats in the Tennessee senate are also up for grabs this November. State senators serve four-year terms. Right now, republicans hold a 27-6 supermajority in the state senate.

District 1

J. Adam Lowe (R) - Calhoun

District 3

Rusty Crowe (R) - Johnson City

District 5

Jimmy Matlock (R) - Lenoir City

David Miller (D) - Oak Ridge

District 7

Richard M. Briggs (R) - Knoxville

Bryan Langan (D) - Knoxville

District 9

Steve Southerland (R) - Morristown

District 11

Bo Watson (R) - Chattanooga

Tim Roberts (D) - Chattanooga

District 13

Dawn White (R) - Murfreesboro

Angela Evans Wynn (D) - Smyrna

District 15

Paul Bailey (R) - Sparta

District 17

Mark Pody (R) - Lebanon

Lindsey Patrick-Wright (D) - Mt Juliet

District 19

Charlane Oliver (D) - Nashville

District 21

Jeff Yarbro (D) - Nashville

District 23

Kerry Roberts (R) - Springfield

David Lee Marcum (I) - McEwen

District 25

Ed Jackson (R) - Jackson

District 27

Jack Johnson (R) - Franklin

David A Hardy (D) - Franklin

District 29

Raumesh Akbari (D) - Memphis

District 31

Brent Taylor (R) - Eads

David Weatherspoon (D) - Germantown

District 33

London Lamar (D) - Memphis

Tennessee House

All 99 members of the Tennessee House of Representatives are up for election next month. Right now, the GOP holds a 75-24 supermajority in the state house.

State representatives serve two-year terms and vote on the state budget and legislation affecting education, transportation, health care, criminal law, taxes, and local governments.

District 1

Jessica Means (R)

District 2

Gary Stidham (R) - Kingsport

District 3

Timothy Hill (R) - Blountville

Lori Love (D) - Kingsport

District 4

Renea Jones (R) - Unicoi

District 5

David B. Hawk (R) - Greeneville

Catherine Bacon (D) - Greeneville

District 6

Tim Hicks (R) - Gray

Brad Batt (D) - Johnson City

Rodger Broadwater (I) - Limestone

District 7

Rebecca Keefauver Alexander (R) - Jonesborough

Sarah Jayne Della Vecchia (D) - Johnson City

District 8

Jordan Henderson (R) - Maryville

Hilary Trudell (D) - Maryville

District 9

Gary W Hicks Jr (R) - Rogersville

District 10

Rick Eldridge (R) - Morristown

District 11

Kenny Cody (R) - Cosby

Sheila Grooms McMahan (D) - Cosby

Larry Jeremiah Brown (I) - Cosby

District 12

Fred A. Atchley (R) - Sevierville

District 13

Robert Stevens (R) - Smyrna

Brett Windrow (D) - Lavergne

District 14

Jason Zachary (R) - Knoxville

Lindsay Young Honaker (D) - Knoxville

District 15

Sam McKenzie (D) - Knoxville

District 16

Michele Carringer (R) - Knoxville

Eliza Boles (D) - Knoxville

District 17

Andrew Ellis Farmer (R) - Sevierville

District 18

Elaine Davis (R) - Knoxville

Bryan Goldberg (D) - Knoxville

District 19

Dave Wright (R) - Corryton

Jenny Fowler (D) - Kodak

District 20

Tom Stinnett (R) - Friendsville

Karen Gertz (D) - Maryville

Jeff "Cog" Coggin (I) - Maryville

District 21

Lowell Russell (R) - Vonore

District 22

Dan Howell (R) - Benton

District 23

Mark Cochran (R) - Englewood

Jeremy Bromwell (I) - Tellico Plains

Jason Hitt (I) - Englewood

District 24

Kevin Raper (R) - Cleveland

Daniel F. Jones (D) - Cleveland

District 25

Cameron Sexton (R) - Crossville

Monica Mowdy (D) - Crossville

District 26

Greg Martin (R) - Hixson

Gemele Reneau (R) - Hixson

Paige Quirin (D) - Chattanooga

District 28

Yusuf A. Hakeem (D) - Chattanooga

Demetrus "Meechie" Coonrod (I) - Chattanooga

Johnny Horne (I) - Chattanooga

District 29

Greg Vital (R) - Harrison

Ryan V. Scofield (D) - Ooltewah

District 30

Esther Helton Haynes (R) - Chattanooga

Art Rymer (D) - Chattanooga

District 31

Andy (Andrew) J. Swafford (R) - Pikeville

Michael Woodlee (D) - Spencer

Keith Nolan (I) - Dunlap

Randy A Sharp (I) - Dayton

District 32

Jack L. Stockton (R) - Kingston

Ali Simpson (D) - Ten Mile

District 33

Rick Scarbrough (R) - Oak Ridge

Anne Backus (D) - Oak Ridge

District 34

Tim Rudd (R) - Murfreesboro

Owen Farnsworth (D) - Murfreesboro

District 35

William Slater (R) - Gallatin

Phil Barnes (D) - Hendersonville

District 36

Noah Smith (R) - Jacksboro

District 37

Charlie Baum (R) - Murfreesboro

Mary Ann Young (D) - Murfreesboro

District 38

Kelly T Keisling (R) - Byrdstown

Seth McMillan (D) - Robbins

District 39

Iris Rudder (R) - Winchester

District 40

Michael Hale (R) - Smithville

Daniel T. Hawthorne (D) - Dixon Springs

District 41

Ed Butler (R) - Cookeville

R. Jason Goodman (D) - Wartburg

District 42

Ryan D. Williams (R) - Cookeville

Trenton Tyler Strode (D) - Cookeville

District 43

Paul Sherrell (R) - Sparta

Samantha Petit (D) - Morrison

District 44

William Lamberth (R) - Portland

Latoya Holcomb (D) - Portland

District 45

Brian Stewart (R) - Hendersonville

Mandy Cook (D) - Hendersonville

District 46

Clark Boyd (R) - Lebanon

Dominic Howard (D) - Lebanon

District 47

Rush Bricken (R) - Tullahoma

Mike Stein (D) - Manchester

District 48

Bryan Terry (R) - Murfreesboro

Matt Ferry (D) - Murfreesboro

District 49

Mike Sparks (R) - Smyrna

Connie Casha (D) - Smyrna

District 50

Bo Mitchell (D) - Nashville

District 51

Aftyn Behn (D) - Nashville

District 52

Michele Vetter (R) - Nashville

Justin Jones (D) - Nashville

Martez Coleman (I) - Antioch

District 53

Jason L Powell (D) - Nashville

District 54

Vincent Dixie (D) - Nashville

District 55

Jayla Thomas (R) - Nashville

John Ray Clemmons (D) - Nashville

District 56

Bob Freeman (D) - Nashville

District 57

Susan M Lynn (R) - Old Hickory

Matt Burchfield (D) - Mt Juliet

District 58

Harold M. Love, Jr. (D) - Nashville

District 59

Bill Hancock (R) - Nashville

Mark Proctor (D) - Brentwood

District 60

Eva Angelina Romero (R) - Nashville

Shaundelle Brooks (D) - Hermitage

District 61

Gino Bulso (R) - Brentwood

Becca Ripley (D) - Brentwood

District 62

Pat Marsh (R) - Shelbyville

Brieanna L Akers (D) - Bell Buckle

District 63

Jake McCalmon (R) - Franklin

Laura Andreson (D) - Franklin

District 64

Scott Cepicky (R) - Culleoka

Craig D'Apolito (D) - Columbia

District 65

Lee Reeves (R) - Franklin

Julian Herbert Pierre-Griffin (D) - Franklin

District 66

Sabi "Doc" Kumar (R) - Springfield

Tamara Bavendam (D) - Springfield

District 67

Chris Lanier (R) - Clarksville

Ronnie L. Glynn (D) - Clarksville

District 68

Aron Maberry (R) - Clarksville

Garfield Scott (D) - Clarksville

District 69

Jody Barrett (R) - Dickson

Rachael Murray (D) - Hohenwald

District 70

Clay Doggett (R) - Pulaski

Rayanne Moos (D) - Lawrenceburg

District 71

Kip Capley (R) - Summertown

Matt Day (D) - Columbia

District 72

Kirk Haston (R) - Lobelville

District 73

Chris Todd (R) - Humboldt

District 74

Jay D. Reedy (R) - Erin

District 75

Michael Lankford (R) - Palmyra

Allie Phillips (D) - Clarksville

District 76

Tandy Darby (R) - Greenfield

District 77

Rusty Grills (R) - Newbern

Erin Jerrod Reid (I) - Tiptonville

District 78

Perry Keenan (R) - Ashland City

Hillary Capes-Gwinn (D) - White Bluff

District 79

Brock Martin (R) - Huntingdon

Kirk D Carter (I) - Dyer

District 80

Julian A. McTizic (R) - Bolivar

Andrea Bond Johnson (D) - Brownsville

District 81

Brett A. Giannini (R) - Atoka

District 82

Chris Hurt (R) - Halls

District 83

Mark White (R) - Memphis

Margaret Price (D) - Memphis

District 84

Matthew Szalaj (D) - Memphis

District 85

Jesse Chism (D) - Memphis

District 86

Justin J. Pearson (D) - Memphis

District 87

Reggie William Hall (R) - Memphis

Karen Camper (D) - Memphis

District 88

Larry J. Miller (D) - Memphis

District 89

Justin Lafferty (R) - Knoxville

Randy Debord (D) - Powell

District 90

Gloria Johnson (D) - Knoxville

District 91

Torrey C. Harris (D) - Memphis

District 92

Todd Warner (R) - Lewisburg

Teri Mai (D) - Spring Hill

District 93

No Candidate Qualified

District 94

Ron M. Gant (R) - Piperton

Francine Johnson (D) - Rossville

District 95

Kevin Vaughan (R) - Collierville

District 96

Telisa Franklin (D) - Memphis

District 97

John Gillespie (R) - Memphis

Jesse Huseth (D) - Memphis

District 98

Antonio Parkinson (D) - Memphis

District 99

Tom Leatherwood (R) - Arlington

William P Mouzon (I) - Bartlett

How do I determine my district?

Find your district by visiting GoVoteTN. For more information on how to find your sample ballot, visit this page.

The state recommends verifying that information before early voting or Election Day.

