Middle Tennessee voter guide: Key federal and state races for the 2026 election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee voters will go to the polls on November 3 to pick a new governor, as well as cast ballots in dozens of Congressional and state legislative races.
More than 1.4 million Tennesseans will be voting in a new congressional district this year. State lawmakers were called into a special session over the summer to re-draw the state's nine congressional districts. The special session was designed to break up Memphis into several congressional districts, essentially eliminating the state's only reliably Democratic seat in Congress. The state's GOP super-majority followed a similar plan several years ago when Nashville's longtime Democratic district was divided into 3 separate congressional districts.
Tennessee governor
The governor's race pits current U.S. Senator Republican Marsha Blackburn against Democrat Jerri Green - a city council member from Memphis. Two independent candidates are also making a play for the state's top job. David Hatley - an East Tennessee businessman who has spent millions of his own money on the campaign. Independent Lauren Pinkston, a former teacher from Columbia, is running a grassroots campaign focused on affordability.
Marsha Blackburn (R) - Brentwood
- Blackburn has declined or not responded to interview requests from NewsChannel 5, but you can read NewsChannel 5 coverage on the Republican gubernatorial candidate here.
- Jerri Green (D) - Memphis
- Misam Abidi (I) - Nolensville
- Dean Brewer (I) - Knoxville
- Ray Brown (I) - Oliver Springs
- David Hatley (I) - Gray
- Wendell Jackson (I) - Clarksville
- Charles Van Morgan (I) - Knoxville
- Eddie Lee Murphy (I) - Spring Hill
- Lauren Pinkston (I) - Columbia
- Victor L. Scoggin (I) - Pegram
- Dave Seeman (I) - Nashville
- Karl Knox Smithson (I) - McMinnville
- L. Webb Taylor (I) - Memphis
- Robert C. Vick (I) - Dandridge
Watch the Inside Politics conversation with two Independent candidates for governor here.
U.S. Senate
Tennessee voters will elect a U.S. senator to represent the state in Washington. Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty is up for re-election. U.S. senators serve six-year terms and vote on federal legislation, presidential appointments, and nominations to the U.S. Supreme Court.
- Bill Hagerty (R) - Nashville
- Marquita Bradshaw (D) - Memphis
- Tharon Chandler (I) - Lawrenceburg
- Andrew Gerena (I) - Knoxville
- Jeremy Dean Hearn (I) - Collierville
- Robert Jones (I) Jonesborough
- James William Macon III (I) - Memphis
- Yoshi D. Matthews (I) - Goodlettsville
- David Sutman, Jr. (I) - Gray
- Catherine Barcel "Barcy" Whitson (I) - Chattanooga
U.S. House
Tennessee voters will elect a U.S. House Representative to represent the state in Washington. U.S. House Representatives serve two-year terms and introduce bills and resolutions, offer amendments, and serve on committees.
District 1
Diana Harshbarger (R) - Kingsport
Kristi Burke (D) - Chuckey
Joshua Ray Ashburn (I) - Bristol
Richard G. Baker (I) - Johnson City
Chris Campbell (I) - Bristol
Billy Cody (I) - Kingsport
Tyler Brice Mitchell McClain (I) - Kingsport
District 2
Tim Burchett (R) - Knoxville
Michaela Barnett (D) - Knoxvile
Bruce Fine (I) - Thornhill
Adam Heimerman (I) - Lenoir City
District 3
Chuck Fleischmann (R) - Ooltewah
Anna Golladay (D) - Chattanooga
Dean Arnold (I) - East Ridge
Jean Howard-Hill (I) - Chattanooga
Rodney Joe King (I) - Powell
Donnie Lynn Ownby (I) - Philadelphia
Edward John Roland (I) - Chattanooga
District 4
Scott DesJarlais (R) - Sherwood
Victoria Broderick (D) - Fayetteville
Jacob Kristopher Anders (I) - Tullahoma
Clay Faircloth (I) - Nashville
Watch the Inside Politics conversation
District 5
Charlie Hatcher (R) - College Grove
Chaz Molder (D) - Columbia
James A. Johnson (I) - Memphis
Micheál (Me-Haul) O'Leary (I) - Nashville
Watch the Inside Politics episodes on the District 5 race.
Big Win for Charlie and Primary Election Recap
A Conversation with Chaz Molder
District 6
Johnny Garrett (R) - Goodlettsville
Mike Croley (D) - Crossville
Christopher B. Monday (I) - Cookeville
Angus Purdy (I) - Nashville
District 7
Matt Van Epps (R) - Nashville
Darden Copeland (D) - Nashville
Andrew J. Koontz (I) - Portland
Lowell Reynolds (I) - Nashville
Watch the Inside Politics episode on the District 7 race
District 8
David Kustoff (R) - Germantown
Heidi Kuhn (D) - Cordova
Adam D. Austill (I) - Covington
Wendell "Wells" Blankenship (I) - Memphis
Antonio Futch (I) - Memphis
Pamela Jeanine "P." Moses (I) - Memphis
Horace Taylor (I) - Germantown
Henry J. Ward, III (I) - Millington
District 9
Brent Taylor (R) - Eads
Justin J. Pearson (D) - Memphis
Dennis Clark (I) - Memphis
Michelle Davis Head (I) - Lewisburg
Watch the Inside Politics episode on the District 9 race
Tennessee Senate
Half of the seats in the Tennessee senate are also up for grabs this November. State senators serve four-year terms. Right now, republicans hold a 27-6 supermajority in the state senate.
District 1
J. Adam Lowe (R) - Calhoun
District 3
Rusty Crowe (R) - Johnson City
District 5
Jimmy Matlock (R) - Lenoir City
David Miller (D) - Oak Ridge
District 7
Richard M. Briggs (R) - Knoxville
Bryan Langan (D) - Knoxville
District 9
Steve Southerland (R) - Morristown
District 11
Bo Watson (R) - Chattanooga
Tim Roberts (D) - Chattanooga
District 13
Dawn White (R) - Murfreesboro
Angela Evans Wynn (D) - Smyrna
District 15
Paul Bailey (R) - Sparta
District 17
Mark Pody (R) - Lebanon
Lindsey Patrick-Wright (D) - Mt Juliet
District 19
Charlane Oliver (D) - Nashville
District 21
Jeff Yarbro (D) - Nashville
District 23
Kerry Roberts (R) - Springfield
David Lee Marcum (I) - McEwen
District 25
Ed Jackson (R) - Jackson
District 27
Jack Johnson (R) - Franklin
David A Hardy (D) - Franklin
District 29
Raumesh Akbari (D) - Memphis
District 31
Brent Taylor (R) - Eads
David Weatherspoon (D) - Germantown
District 33
London Lamar (D) - Memphis
Tennessee House
All 99 members of the Tennessee House of Representatives are up for election next month. Right now, the GOP holds a 75-24 supermajority in the state house.
State representatives serve two-year terms and vote on the state budget and legislation affecting education, transportation, health care, criminal law, taxes, and local governments.
District 1
Jessica Means (R)
District 2
Gary Stidham (R) - Kingsport
District 3
Timothy Hill (R) - Blountville
Lori Love (D) - Kingsport
District 4
Renea Jones (R) - Unicoi
District 5
David B. Hawk (R) - Greeneville
Catherine Bacon (D) - Greeneville
District 6
Tim Hicks (R) - Gray
Brad Batt (D) - Johnson City
Rodger Broadwater (I) - Limestone
District 7
Rebecca Keefauver Alexander (R) - Jonesborough
Sarah Jayne Della Vecchia (D) - Johnson City
District 8
Jordan Henderson (R) - Maryville
Hilary Trudell (D) - Maryville
District 9
Gary W Hicks Jr (R) - Rogersville
District 10
Rick Eldridge (R) - Morristown
District 11
Kenny Cody (R) - Cosby
Sheila Grooms McMahan (D) - Cosby
Larry Jeremiah Brown (I) - Cosby
District 12
Fred A. Atchley (R) - Sevierville
District 13
Robert Stevens (R) - Smyrna
Brett Windrow (D) - Lavergne
District 14
Jason Zachary (R) - Knoxville
Lindsay Young Honaker (D) - Knoxville
District 15
Sam McKenzie (D) - Knoxville
District 16
Michele Carringer (R) - Knoxville
Eliza Boles (D) - Knoxville
District 17
Andrew Ellis Farmer (R) - Sevierville
District 18
Elaine Davis (R) - Knoxville
Bryan Goldberg (D) - Knoxville
District 19
Dave Wright (R) - Corryton
Jenny Fowler (D) - Kodak
District 20
Tom Stinnett (R) - Friendsville
Karen Gertz (D) - Maryville
Jeff "Cog" Coggin (I) - Maryville
District 21
Lowell Russell (R) - Vonore
District 22
Dan Howell (R) - Benton
District 23
Mark Cochran (R) - Englewood
Jeremy Bromwell (I) - Tellico Plains
Jason Hitt (I) - Englewood
District 24
Kevin Raper (R) - Cleveland
Daniel F. Jones (D) - Cleveland
District 25
Cameron Sexton (R) - Crossville
Monica Mowdy (D) - Crossville
District 26
Greg Martin (R) - Hixson
Gemele Reneau (R) - Hixson
Paige Quirin (D) - Chattanooga
District 28
Yusuf A. Hakeem (D) - Chattanooga
Demetrus "Meechie" Coonrod (I) - Chattanooga
Johnny Horne (I) - Chattanooga
District 29
Greg Vital (R) - Harrison
Ryan V. Scofield (D) - Ooltewah
District 30
Esther Helton Haynes (R) - Chattanooga
Art Rymer (D) - Chattanooga
District 31
Andy (Andrew) J. Swafford (R) - Pikeville
Michael Woodlee (D) - Spencer
Keith Nolan (I) - Dunlap
Randy A Sharp (I) - Dayton
District 32
Jack L. Stockton (R) - Kingston
Ali Simpson (D) - Ten Mile
District 33
Rick Scarbrough (R) - Oak Ridge
Anne Backus (D) - Oak Ridge
District 34
Tim Rudd (R) - Murfreesboro
Owen Farnsworth (D) - Murfreesboro
District 35
William Slater (R) - Gallatin
Phil Barnes (D) - Hendersonville
District 36
Noah Smith (R) - Jacksboro
District 37
Charlie Baum (R) - Murfreesboro
Mary Ann Young (D) - Murfreesboro
District 38
Kelly T Keisling (R) - Byrdstown
Seth McMillan (D) - Robbins
District 39
Iris Rudder (R) - Winchester
District 40
Michael Hale (R) - Smithville
Daniel T. Hawthorne (D) - Dixon Springs
District 41
Ed Butler (R) - Cookeville
R. Jason Goodman (D) - Wartburg
District 42
Ryan D. Williams (R) - Cookeville
Trenton Tyler Strode (D) - Cookeville
District 43
Paul Sherrell (R) - Sparta
Samantha Petit (D) - Morrison
District 44
William Lamberth (R) - Portland
Latoya Holcomb (D) - Portland
District 45
Brian Stewart (R) - Hendersonville
Mandy Cook (D) - Hendersonville
District 46
Clark Boyd (R) - Lebanon
Dominic Howard (D) - Lebanon
District 47
Rush Bricken (R) - Tullahoma
Mike Stein (D) - Manchester
District 48
Bryan Terry (R) - Murfreesboro
Matt Ferry (D) - Murfreesboro
District 49
Mike Sparks (R) - Smyrna
Connie Casha (D) - Smyrna
District 50
Bo Mitchell (D) - Nashville
District 51
Aftyn Behn (D) - Nashville
District 52
Michele Vetter (R) - Nashville
Justin Jones (D) - Nashville
Martez Coleman (I) - Antioch
District 53
Jason L Powell (D) - Nashville
District 54
Vincent Dixie (D) - Nashville
District 55
Jayla Thomas (R) - Nashville
John Ray Clemmons (D) - Nashville
District 56
Bob Freeman (D) - Nashville
District 57
Susan M Lynn (R) - Old Hickory
Matt Burchfield (D) - Mt Juliet
District 58
Harold M. Love, Jr. (D) - Nashville
District 59
Bill Hancock (R) - Nashville
Mark Proctor (D) - Brentwood
District 60
Eva Angelina Romero (R) - Nashville
Shaundelle Brooks (D) - Hermitage
District 61
Gino Bulso (R) - Brentwood
Becca Ripley (D) - Brentwood
District 62
Pat Marsh (R) - Shelbyville
Brieanna L Akers (D) - Bell Buckle
District 63
Jake McCalmon (R) - Franklin
Laura Andreson (D) - Franklin
District 64
Scott Cepicky (R) - Culleoka
Craig D'Apolito (D) - Columbia
District 65
Lee Reeves (R) - Franklin
Julian Herbert Pierre-Griffin (D) - Franklin
District 66
Sabi "Doc" Kumar (R) - Springfield
Tamara Bavendam (D) - Springfield
District 67
Chris Lanier (R) - Clarksville
Ronnie L. Glynn (D) - Clarksville
District 68
Aron Maberry (R) - Clarksville
Garfield Scott (D) - Clarksville
District 69
Jody Barrett (R) - Dickson
Rachael Murray (D) - Hohenwald
District 70
Clay Doggett (R) - Pulaski
Rayanne Moos (D) - Lawrenceburg
District 71
Kip Capley (R) - Summertown
Matt Day (D) - Columbia
District 72
Kirk Haston (R) - Lobelville
District 73
Chris Todd (R) - Humboldt
District 74
Jay D. Reedy (R) - Erin
District 75
Michael Lankford (R) - Palmyra
Allie Phillips (D) - Clarksville
District 76
Tandy Darby (R) - Greenfield
District 77
Rusty Grills (R) - Newbern
Erin Jerrod Reid (I) - Tiptonville
District 78
Perry Keenan (R) - Ashland City
Hillary Capes-Gwinn (D) - White Bluff
District 79
Brock Martin (R) - Huntingdon
Kirk D Carter (I) - Dyer
District 80
Julian A. McTizic (R) - Bolivar
Andrea Bond Johnson (D) - Brownsville
District 81
Brett A. Giannini (R) - Atoka
District 82
Chris Hurt (R) - Halls
District 83
Mark White (R) - Memphis
Margaret Price (D) - Memphis
District 84
Matthew Szalaj (D) - Memphis
District 85
Jesse Chism (D) - Memphis
District 86
Justin J. Pearson (D) - Memphis
District 87
Reggie William Hall (R) - Memphis
Karen Camper (D) - Memphis
District 88
Larry J. Miller (D) - Memphis
District 89
Justin Lafferty (R) - Knoxville
Randy Debord (D) - Powell
District 90
Gloria Johnson (D) - Knoxville
District 91
Torrey C. Harris (D) - Memphis
District 92
Todd Warner (R) - Lewisburg
Teri Mai (D) - Spring Hill
District 93
No Candidate Qualified
District 94
Ron M. Gant (R) - Piperton
Francine Johnson (D) - Rossville
District 95
Kevin Vaughan (R) - Collierville
District 96
Telisa Franklin (D) - Memphis
District 97
John Gillespie (R) - Memphis
Jesse Huseth (D) - Memphis
District 98
Antonio Parkinson (D) - Memphis
District 99
Tom Leatherwood (R) - Arlington
William P Mouzon (I) - Bartlett
How do I determine my district?
Find your district by visiting GoVoteTN. For more information on how to find your sample ballot, visit this page.
The state recommends verifying that information before early voting or Election Day.