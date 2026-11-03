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Middle Tennessee voter guide: Key federal and state races for the 2026 election

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee voters will go to the polls on November 3 to pick a new governor, as well as cast ballots in dozens of Congressional and state legislative races.

More than 1.4 million Tennesseans will be voting in a new congressional district this year. State lawmakers were called into a special session over the summer to re-draw the state's nine congressional districts. The special session was designed to break up Memphis into several congressional districts, essentially eliminating the state's only reliably Democratic seat in Congress. The state's GOP super-majority followed a similar plan several years ago when Nashville's longtime Democratic district was divided into 3 separate congressional districts.

Tennessee governor

The governor's race pits current U.S. Senator Republican Marsha Blackburn against Democrat Jerri Green - a city council member from Memphis. Two independent candidates are also making a play for the state's top job. David Hatley - an East Tennessee businessman who has spent millions of his own money on the campaign. Independent Lauren Pinkston, a former teacher from Columbia, is running a grassroots campaign focused on affordability.

Marsha Blackburn (R) - Brentwood

  • Jerri Green (D) - Memphis
  • Misam Abidi (I) - Nolensville
  • Dean Brewer (I) - Knoxville
  • Ray Brown (I) - Oliver Springs
  • David Hatley (I) - Gray
  • Wendell Jackson (I) - Clarksville
  • Charles Van Morgan (I) - Knoxville
  • Eddie Lee Murphy (I) - Spring Hill
  • Lauren Pinkston (I) - Columbia
  • Victor L. Scoggin (I) - Pegram
  • Dave Seeman (I) - Nashville
  • Karl Knox Smithson (I) - McMinnville
  • L. Webb Taylor (I) - Memphis
  • Robert C. Vick (I) - Dandridge

Watch the Inside Politics conversation with two Independent candidates for governor here.

U.S. Senate

Tennessee voters will elect a U.S. senator to represent the state in Washington. Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty is up for re-election. U.S. senators serve six-year terms and vote on federal legislation, presidential appointments, and nominations to the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • Bill Hagerty (R) - Nashville
  • Marquita Bradshaw (D) - Memphis
  • Tharon Chandler (I) - Lawrenceburg
  • Andrew Gerena (I) - Knoxville
  • Jeremy Dean Hearn (I) - Collierville
  • Robert Jones (I) Jonesborough
  • James William Macon III (I) - Memphis
  • Yoshi D. Matthews (I) - Goodlettsville
  • David Sutman, Jr. (I) - Gray
  • Catherine Barcel "Barcy" Whitson (I) - Chattanooga

U.S. House

Tennessee voters will elect a U.S. House Representative to represent the state in Washington. U.S. House Representatives serve two-year terms and introduce bills and resolutions, offer amendments, and serve on committees.

District 1
Diana Harshbarger (R) - Kingsport
Kristi Burke (D) - Chuckey
Joshua Ray Ashburn (I) - Bristol
Richard G. Baker (I) - Johnson City
Chris Campbell (I) - Bristol
Billy Cody (I) - Kingsport
Tyler Brice Mitchell McClain (I) - Kingsport

District 2
Tim Burchett (R) - Knoxville
Michaela Barnett (D) - Knoxvile
Bruce Fine (I) - Thornhill
Adam Heimerman (I) - Lenoir City

District 3
Chuck Fleischmann (R) - Ooltewah
Anna Golladay (D) - Chattanooga
Dean Arnold (I) - East Ridge
Jean Howard-Hill (I) - Chattanooga
Rodney Joe King (I) - Powell
Donnie Lynn Ownby (I) - Philadelphia
Edward John Roland (I) - Chattanooga

District 4
Scott DesJarlais (R) - Sherwood
Victoria Broderick (D) - Fayetteville
Jacob Kristopher Anders (I) - Tullahoma
Clay Faircloth (I) - Nashville

Watch the Inside Politics conversation

District 5
Charlie Hatcher (R) - College Grove
Chaz Molder (D) - Columbia
James A. Johnson (I) - Memphis
Micheál (Me-Haul) O'Leary (I) - Nashville

Watch the Inside Politics episodes on the District 5 race.

Big Win for Charlie and Primary Election Recap
A Conversation with Chaz Molder

District 6
Johnny Garrett (R) - Goodlettsville
Mike Croley (D) - Crossville
Christopher B. Monday (I) - Cookeville
Angus Purdy (I) - Nashville

District 7
Matt Van Epps (R) - Nashville
Darden Copeland (D) - Nashville
Andrew J. Koontz (I) - Portland
Lowell Reynolds (I) - Nashville

Watch the Inside Politics episode on the District 7 race

District 8
David Kustoff (R) - Germantown
Heidi Kuhn (D) - Cordova
Adam D. Austill (I) - Covington
Wendell "Wells" Blankenship (I) - Memphis
Antonio Futch (I) - Memphis
Pamela Jeanine "P." Moses (I) - Memphis
Horace Taylor (I) - Germantown
Henry J. Ward, III (I) - Millington

District 9
Brent Taylor (R) - Eads
Justin J. Pearson (D) - Memphis
Dennis Clark (I) - Memphis
Michelle Davis Head (I) - Lewisburg

Watch the Inside Politics episode on the District 9 race

Tennessee Senate

Half of the seats in the Tennessee senate are also up for grabs this November. State senators serve four-year terms. Right now, republicans hold a 27-6 supermajority in the state senate.

District 1
J. Adam Lowe (R) - Calhoun

District 3
Rusty Crowe (R) - Johnson City

District 5
Jimmy Matlock (R) - Lenoir City
David Miller (D) - Oak Ridge

District 7
Richard M. Briggs (R) - Knoxville
Bryan Langan (D) - Knoxville

District 9
Steve Southerland (R) - Morristown

District 11
Bo Watson (R) - Chattanooga
Tim Roberts (D) - Chattanooga

District 13
Dawn White (R) - Murfreesboro
Angela Evans Wynn (D) - Smyrna

District 15
Paul Bailey (R) - Sparta

District 17
Mark Pody (R) - Lebanon
Lindsey Patrick-Wright (D) - Mt Juliet

District 19
Charlane Oliver (D) - Nashville

District 21
Jeff Yarbro (D) - Nashville

District 23
Kerry Roberts (R) - Springfield
David Lee Marcum (I) - McEwen

District 25
Ed Jackson (R) - Jackson

District 27
Jack Johnson (R) - Franklin
David A Hardy (D) - Franklin

District 29
Raumesh Akbari (D) - Memphis

District 31
Brent Taylor (R) - Eads
David Weatherspoon (D) - Germantown

District 33
London Lamar (D) - Memphis

Tennessee House

All 99 members of the Tennessee House of Representatives are up for election next month. Right now, the GOP holds a 75-24 supermajority in the state house.

State representatives serve two-year terms and vote on the state budget and legislation affecting education, transportation, health care, criminal law, taxes, and local governments.

District 1
Jessica Means (R)

District 2
Gary Stidham (R) - Kingsport

District 3
Timothy Hill (R) - Blountville
Lori Love (D) - Kingsport

District 4
Renea Jones (R) - Unicoi

District 5
David B. Hawk (R) - Greeneville
Catherine Bacon (D) - Greeneville

District 6
Tim Hicks (R) - Gray
Brad Batt (D) - Johnson City
Rodger Broadwater (I) - Limestone

District 7
Rebecca Keefauver Alexander (R) - Jonesborough
Sarah Jayne Della Vecchia (D) - Johnson City

District 8
Jordan Henderson (R) - Maryville
Hilary Trudell (D) - Maryville

District 9
Gary W Hicks Jr (R) - Rogersville

District 10
Rick Eldridge (R) - Morristown

District 11
Kenny Cody (R) - Cosby
Sheila Grooms McMahan (D) - Cosby
Larry Jeremiah Brown (I) - Cosby

District 12
Fred A. Atchley (R) - Sevierville

District 13
Robert Stevens (R) - Smyrna
Brett Windrow (D) - Lavergne

District 14
Jason Zachary (R) - Knoxville
Lindsay Young Honaker (D) - Knoxville

District 15
Sam McKenzie (D) - Knoxville

District 16
Michele Carringer (R) - Knoxville
Eliza Boles (D) - Knoxville

District 17
Andrew Ellis Farmer (R) - Sevierville

District 18
Elaine Davis (R) - Knoxville
Bryan Goldberg (D) - Knoxville

District 19
Dave Wright (R) - Corryton
Jenny Fowler (D) - Kodak

District 20
Tom Stinnett (R) - Friendsville
Karen Gertz (D) - Maryville
Jeff "Cog" Coggin (I) - Maryville

District 21
Lowell Russell (R) - Vonore

District 22
Dan Howell (R) - Benton

District 23
Mark Cochran (R) - Englewood
Jeremy Bromwell (I) - Tellico Plains
Jason Hitt (I) - Englewood

District 24
Kevin Raper (R) - Cleveland
Daniel F. Jones (D) - Cleveland

District 25
Cameron Sexton (R) - Crossville
Monica Mowdy (D) - Crossville

District 26
Greg Martin (R) - Hixson
Gemele Reneau (R) - Hixson
Paige Quirin (D) - Chattanooga

District 28
Yusuf A. Hakeem (D) - Chattanooga
Demetrus "Meechie" Coonrod (I) - Chattanooga
Johnny Horne (I) - Chattanooga

District 29
Greg Vital (R) - Harrison
Ryan V. Scofield (D) - Ooltewah

District 30
Esther Helton Haynes (R) - Chattanooga
Art Rymer (D) - Chattanooga

District 31
Andy (Andrew) J. Swafford (R) - Pikeville
Michael Woodlee (D) - Spencer
Keith Nolan (I) - Dunlap
Randy A Sharp (I) - Dayton

District 32
Jack L. Stockton (R) - Kingston
Ali Simpson (D) - Ten Mile

District 33
Rick Scarbrough (R) - Oak Ridge
Anne Backus (D) - Oak Ridge

District 34
Tim Rudd (R) - Murfreesboro
Owen Farnsworth (D) - Murfreesboro

District 35
William Slater (R) - Gallatin
Phil Barnes (D) - Hendersonville

District 36
Noah Smith (R) - Jacksboro

District 37
Charlie Baum (R) - Murfreesboro
Mary Ann Young (D) - Murfreesboro

District 38
Kelly T Keisling (R) - Byrdstown
Seth McMillan (D) - Robbins

District 39
Iris Rudder (R) - Winchester

District 40
Michael Hale (R) - Smithville
Daniel T. Hawthorne (D) - Dixon Springs

District 41
Ed Butler (R) - Cookeville
R. Jason Goodman (D) - Wartburg

District 42
Ryan D. Williams (R) - Cookeville
Trenton Tyler Strode (D) - Cookeville

District 43
Paul Sherrell (R) - Sparta
Samantha Petit (D) - Morrison

District 44
William Lamberth (R) - Portland
Latoya Holcomb (D) - Portland

District 45
Brian Stewart (R) - Hendersonville
Mandy Cook (D) - Hendersonville

District 46
Clark Boyd (R) - Lebanon
Dominic Howard (D) - Lebanon

District 47
Rush Bricken (R) - Tullahoma
Mike Stein (D) - Manchester

District 48
Bryan Terry (R) - Murfreesboro
Matt Ferry (D) - Murfreesboro

District 49
Mike Sparks (R) - Smyrna
Connie Casha (D) - Smyrna

District 50
Bo Mitchell (D) - Nashville

District 51
Aftyn Behn (D) - Nashville

District 52
Michele Vetter (R) - Nashville
Justin Jones (D) - Nashville
Martez Coleman (I) - Antioch

District 53
Jason L Powell (D) - Nashville

District 54
Vincent Dixie (D) - Nashville

District 55
Jayla Thomas (R) - Nashville
John Ray Clemmons (D) - Nashville

District 56
Bob Freeman (D) - Nashville

District 57
Susan M Lynn (R) - Old Hickory
Matt Burchfield (D) - Mt Juliet

District 58
Harold M. Love, Jr. (D) - Nashville

District 59
Bill Hancock (R) - Nashville
Mark Proctor (D) - Brentwood

District 60
Eva Angelina Romero (R) - Nashville
Shaundelle Brooks (D) - Hermitage

District 61
Gino Bulso (R) - Brentwood
Becca Ripley (D) - Brentwood

District 62
Pat Marsh (R) - Shelbyville
Brieanna L Akers (D) - Bell Buckle

District 63
Jake McCalmon (R) - Franklin
Laura Andreson (D) - Franklin

District 64
Scott Cepicky (R) - Culleoka
Craig D'Apolito (D) - Columbia

District 65
Lee Reeves (R) - Franklin
Julian Herbert Pierre-Griffin (D) - Franklin

District 66
Sabi "Doc" Kumar (R) - Springfield
Tamara Bavendam (D) - Springfield

District 67
Chris Lanier (R) - Clarksville
Ronnie L. Glynn (D) - Clarksville

District 68
Aron Maberry (R) - Clarksville
Garfield Scott (D) - Clarksville

District 69
Jody Barrett (R) - Dickson
Rachael Murray (D) - Hohenwald

District 70
Clay Doggett (R) - Pulaski
Rayanne Moos (D) - Lawrenceburg

District 71
Kip Capley (R) - Summertown
Matt Day (D) - Columbia

District 72
Kirk Haston (R) - Lobelville

District 73
Chris Todd (R) - Humboldt

District 74
Jay D. Reedy (R) - Erin

District 75
Michael Lankford (R) - Palmyra
Allie Phillips (D) - Clarksville

District 76
Tandy Darby (R) - Greenfield

District 77
Rusty Grills (R) - Newbern
Erin Jerrod Reid (I) - Tiptonville

District 78
Perry Keenan (R) - Ashland City
Hillary Capes-Gwinn (D) - White Bluff

District 79
Brock Martin (R) - Huntingdon
Kirk D Carter (I) - Dyer

District 80
Julian A. McTizic (R) - Bolivar
Andrea Bond Johnson (D) - Brownsville

District 81
Brett A. Giannini (R) - Atoka

District 82
Chris Hurt (R) - Halls

District 83
Mark White (R) - Memphis
Margaret Price (D) - Memphis

District 84
Matthew Szalaj (D) - Memphis

District 85
Jesse Chism (D) - Memphis

District 86
Justin J. Pearson (D) - Memphis

District 87
Reggie William Hall (R) - Memphis
Karen Camper (D) - Memphis

District 88
Larry J. Miller (D) - Memphis

District 89
Justin Lafferty (R) - Knoxville
Randy Debord (D) - Powell

District 90
Gloria Johnson (D) - Knoxville

District 91
Torrey C. Harris (D) - Memphis

District 92
Todd Warner (R) - Lewisburg
Teri Mai (D) - Spring Hill

District 93
No Candidate Qualified

District 94
Ron M. Gant (R) - Piperton
Francine Johnson (D) - Rossville

District 95
Kevin Vaughan (R) - Collierville

District 96
Telisa Franklin (D) - Memphis

District 97
John Gillespie (R) - Memphis
Jesse Huseth (D) - Memphis

District 98
Antonio Parkinson (D) - Memphis

District 99
Tom Leatherwood (R) - Arlington
William P Mouzon (I) - Bartlett

How do I determine my district?

Find your district by visiting GoVoteTN. For more information on how to find your sample ballot, visit this page.

The state recommends verifying that information before early voting or Election Day.

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