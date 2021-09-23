Prosecutors turn up pressure hoping to find Joe Clyde Daniels' body

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Joe Clyde Daniels' father is serving a life sentence for murdering his five-year-old son, but the case is far from closed. The mother Krystal will now stand trial, and this all ties in to a renewed effort to find the little boy's remains.

Joseph Daniels never led police to the location of his son's body. Krystal Daniels, Joe Clyde's mother, stands trial next and the pressure is on for her to tell what -- if anything -- she knows.

WTVF Joseph Daniels appears in court for his sentencing hearing, Sept. 14, 2021.

Her husband never helped, but investigators hope that Krystal will talk.

Remember, back in 2018, after Joe Clyde disappeared from his Dickson County home, the TBI testified that Krystal told them she awoke to find Joseph standing over their motionless son.

He saw her and, "She said Joseph Daniels did take a swing at her. He didn't hit her and told her that if she told anybody that he would kill her," TBI agent Joey Boyd.

Well, Joseph is no longer a threat and is locked up for life.

Does Krystal know what he did with the body? Is so, there's added incentive for her to talk.

"They've increased the charges against Mrs. Daniels exponentially. The liability is much higher and they have done this to put pressure on her to show where the body of Joe Clyde is," said NewsChannel 5 legal analyst Nick Leonardo.

Krystal faced an original child neglect charge. But now, prosecutors have added aggravated child abuse, conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

WTVF Joe Clyde Daniels

If she thought she was only facing a few years if convicted of the neglect charge, things have changed.

"She could very well be facing comparable time to her husband," said Leonardo.

In past interviews, Krystal denied knowing what happened to her son: "All I know is that Joseph woke me up and said Joe got out of the house again."

Prosecutors believe she knows more, and they've indicated they would consider plea deal if she helps them finally locate Joe Clyde's body. There is time for any plea talks and to search for Joe Clyde's body.

Krystal Daniels does not stand trial until next February.