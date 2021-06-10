Steamy weekend, drier and cooler weather coming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We will end the work-week looking and feeling like the last several days. On and off showers and storms will continue to be the theme each afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to low 80s.

Changes in our wet weather pattern are finally coming for the weekend! Rain chances will go down Saturday and Sunday, but the heat and humidity sticks around. Highs will be near 90 each day with the "feels like" temp in the mid 90s.

Good news for those who are not a fan of the steamy weekend forecast, humidity levels will become more manageable for the next work-week. A front will move in Sunday that will bring much drier and cooler air to the area by next week!

