NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Travis Reinking, the man who killed four people and injured many others during a shooting inside an Antioch Waffle House in 2018 is back in court on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Reinking is already serving a life sentence for murdering DeEbony Groves, Akilah Dasilva, Taurean Sanderlin and Joe Perez.

NewsChannel 5 Four people were killed in a 2018 shooting at an Antioch Waffle House

He will be sentenced Friday for two counts of attempted first-degree murder with serious bodily injury, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of employing a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony.

During Reinking's trial in February, he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but prosecutors argued he knew exactly what he was doing when he walked into that Waffle House and started shooting.

The jury agreed and sentenced him to life in prison without parole for the four murders.

Sharita Henderson testified that day. She was one of the survivors of the 2018 shooting. She was shot and her best friend, Groves, was killed that day.

"He didn't say anything. He looked at me in the eyes and he was determined. He knew what he was doing and what he planned to do,” Henderson explained.

The sentencing hearing gets underway around 8 a.m.