Travis Reinking to be sentenced for crimes against survivors of Waffle House shooting

Travis Reinking, the man who killed four people and injured many others during a shooting inside an Antioch Waffle House in 2018 is back in court on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Posted at 6:24 AM, Jul 15, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Travis Reinking, the man who killed four people and injured many others during a shooting inside an Antioch Waffle House in 2018 is back in court on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Read more: Top prosecutor says it's important to finish sentencing Waffle House shooter

Reinking is already serving a life sentence for murdering DeEbony Groves, Akilah Dasilva, Taurean Sanderlin and Joe Perez.

Four people were killed in a 2018 shooting at an Antioch Waffle House

He will be sentenced Friday for two counts of attempted first-degree murder with serious bodily injury, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of employing a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony.

During Reinking's trial in February, he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but prosecutors argued he knew exactly what he was doing when he walked into that Waffle House and started shooting.

The jury agreed and sentenced him to life in prison without parole for the four murders.

Sharita Henderson testified that day. She was one of the survivors of the 2018 shooting. She was shot and her best friend, Groves, was killed that day.

"He didn't say anything. He looked at me in the eyes and he was determined. He knew what he was doing and what he planned to do,” Henderson explained.

The sentencing hearing gets underway around 8 a.m.

Previous trial coverage:

Day 1: Opening arguments, prosecution begins

James Shaw Jr. recounts wrestling gun away from Travis Reinking

Day 2: Prosecution calls victim, various law enforcement officers to testify

Day 3: Prosecution calls final witness before resting its case

Travis Reinking wrote he was being hacked, possibly delusional in letters to Taylor Swift, Oprah

Day 3: Defense calls its first witness, a forensic psychologist, to testify on Reinking's mental health

Day 4: Defense calls second psychologist, state calls rebuttal witnesses

On jail meal tray, Reinking drew depiction of Waffle House shooting

Day 5: Closing arguments, jury hears charges then begins deliberation

TIMELINE OF WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING CASE

April 22, 2018: Four people are killed and four others wounded when a gunman opens fire at an Antioch Waffle House around 3:30 a.m.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials named 29-year-old Travis Reinking, from Illinois, as a person of interest in the shooting, saying the vehicle the gunman used was registered to him.

April 23, 2018: Reinking is taken into custody

After a tense, 34-hour manhunt, Reinking is arrested in a wooded area near Old Hickory Boulevard and Hobson Pike.

He’s been in custody ever since and is now at the new Davidson County jail.

August 2018: Reinking deemed not competent to stand trial

A mental evaluation finds that Reinking is not competent to stand trial. Reinking, diagnosed with schizophrenia, is checked into the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute for evaluation.

(File photo) Travis Reinking appears in court.

A judge later deems him fit for trial and he's indicted on 16 counts, including murder.

Below is the list of charges:

  • Four counts of first-degree murder, premeditated — in the deaths of Joe Perez Jr., Taurean Sanderlin, Akilah Dasilva and DeEbony Groves
  • Two counts of attempted first-degree murder, premeditated, with serious bodily injury — of Shantia Waggoner and Sharita Henderson
  • Two counts of employing firearm during commission of or attempted to commit a dangerous felony — relating to attempted first-degree murder of Shanita Waggoner and Sharita Henderson
  • Two counts of attempted first-degree murder, premeditated — of Kayla Shaw and James Shaw Jr.
  • Two counts of employing firearm during commission of or attempted to commit a dangerous felony - relating to attempted first-degree murder of Kayla Shaw and James Shaw Jr.
  • Four counts of first-degree murder, felony murder — in the death of Joe Perez Jr., Taurean Sanderlin, Akilah Dasilva, DeEbony Groves

February 2019: Reinking pleads not guilty

Reinking pleads not guilty to charges related to the shooting. Reinking does not appear in court; his lawyer enters the plea on his behalf.

January 2020: Prosecutors announce they won't seek death penalty

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS:

DeEbony Groves was from Gallatin and a senior at Belmont, majoring in social work. She was shot and killed inside the restaurant. She was 21.

Akilah Dasilva was inside with his girlfriend and brother when he was shot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. Friends called him a “passionate” musician who was pursuing a career in musical engineering at MTSU.

Joe Perez, the youngest victim, moved to Nashville from Texas a few months prior to the shooting and was also shot outside the restaurant. He was 20 years old.

Taurean Sanderlin age 29, was a Waffle House employee from Goodlettsville. He was shot and killed as he stood outside.

