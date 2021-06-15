Watch
News

Actions

What’s next for Joseph Daniels? Father of Joe Clyde Daniels facing life in prison

items.[0].videoTitle
For now, Joseph Daniels is still in the Dickson County Jail but soon will be returned to Riverbend Maximum Security Prison, where he will await sentencing.
Joe Clyde Daniels Trial Day 9_frame_2727.jpeg
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 07:37:27-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the weekend, Joseph Daniels was convicted of killing his son, Joe Clyde. So, what's next for him?

For now, Daniels is still in the Dickson County Jail but soon will be returned to Riverbend Maximum Security Prison, where he will await sentencing. Now that he's been convicted of killing a child, there's concern he could be in danger behind bars.

His lawyer asked for him to go back to Riverbend, that's where he's been held for most of past three years awaiting trial and no problems. The prison does take steps to protect high-profile inmates and this criminal case was high profile.

Daniels will soon be returned to his Unit One at the prison. I’m told that other inmates do know of Daniels and that he's been convicted of killing his own son – that makes him a target for assaults.

This means he may be put in protective custody. Initially, he'll be held in something called sentence watch, where inmates are closely observed after they are convicted.

If he shows signs of wanting to hurt himself, he could be placed on suicide watch.

He will be closely observed until his sentencing on September 14, where he is expected to learn he'll be spending the rest of his life in prison.

Many have wondered if now that he's been convicted, Daniels may reveal where he disposed of his son's body. However, at this point, there's no indication from him, his lawyer or anyone else that he'll have anything to say about that.

Joseph Daniels trial stories:

Jury finds Joseph Daniels guilty of felony murder in death of Joe Clyde Daniels

Jury begins deliberations, rewatches part of Daniels' recanted confession

State, defense rest their case in Joseph Daniels trial; Closing arguments to start Friday

Day 6 of Joseph Daniels trial: Jury hears recordings of Daniels, investigators testify to evidence testing

Day 5 of Joseph Daniels trial: Jurors hear Daniels' recanted confession

Day 4 of Joseph Daniels trial: Joe Clyde's older brother testifies

Day 3 of Joseph Daniels Trial: Jury hears part of interview of Daniels with investigators

Day 2 of Joseph Daniels trial: Law enforcement testimony

Day 1 of Joseph Daniels trial: Jury hears from Joe Clyde's teacher, deputies who were first to the scene

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now