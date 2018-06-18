Knoxville Police Chief Named New TBI Director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch to be the next director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The governor's office made the announcement after dealing over the weekend with a potential scandal involving Acting TBI Director Jason Locke. His wife, Kim, sent an email Friday to the governor accusing her husband of an inappropriate relationship with another state official at taxpayer expense.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates first reveal those allegations, which the governor's office said had been referred to law enforcement.

“David brings a wealth of experience to the TBI and the proven leadership to continue the great progress the agency has made in making Tennessee safer," Haslam said in a statement.

"As police chief in Knoxville, he took on both urban and rural public safety issues and collaborated with local, state and federal partners to help address some of the region’s most pressing crimes, such as gang activity and human trafficking."

As Knoxville's police chief, Rausch faced ethical questions over "courtesy calls" made to UT football coach Butch Jones when players were accused of rape. Those calls were made before investigators had time to interview the players or collect evidence.

Haslam press secretary Jennifer Donnals said Rausch would begin work next Monday.

Here's more from the governor's news release:

Rausch, 55, has served as chief of police for the Knoxville Police Department (KPD) since 2011, overseeing an agency of more than 500 employees, including some 400 sworn police officers. Rausch joined the KPD in 1993 and rose through the ranks, serving in several different roles, including as deputy chief and a member of the special operations squad. Throughout his 25 years with the KPD, Rausch has focused on community policing and building relationships with local, state and federal agencies.

Rausch has served in multiple leadership roles in professional law enforcement organizations, including the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He was named the 2017 Chief of the Year by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and several federal law enforcement programs. He also has extensive community service involvement.



“I am honored and humbled the governor has selected me for this position. The TBI is an excellent organization with amazing employees dedicated to serving the great state of Tennessee. I look forward to working alongside them to lead the agency into the next chapter and am excited to bring my vision and energy to serve in this capacity,” Rausch said.



Rausch is a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Military Police Corps from 1986-1990. He earned a master of science degree in justice administration and a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Louisville. Rausch will become director effective Monday, June 25, 2018.

