Timeline: Disappearance Of 5-Year-Old Joe Clyde Daniels

4:46 PM, Apr 7, 2018
3 mins ago
DICKSON, Tenn. - Hundreds of volunteers searched for miles for 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels in Dickson after his family said the autistic boy was missing and had possibly walked away from their home. Later, authorities confirmed they arrested Joe's father, Joseph Daniels, and charged him with homicide.

 

-Tuesday Night, April 3:

  • This was reportedly the last time Joseph Daniels said he saw his son when he put him to bed at their home on Garners Creek Road.

-Wednesday, April 4:

-Thursday, April 5:

  • Search crews, including authorities and hundreds of volunteers, spent hours searching multiple locations for the child. 
  • Authorities confirmed numerous tips came in concerning possible evidence or sightings of the boy who's non-verbal and has an autism spectrum disorder.
  • The father spoke to NewsChannel 5's Nick Beres and told him they were heartbroken. He added they had given the child's scent to the K-9 units from the child's clothing and pillow. The father also said authorities told them not to join the search because their scents could distract the K-9 units.
  • A footprint was reportedly found that authorities hoped belonged to the 5-year-old.
  • K-9's picked up his scent leading into a pond near his home. The pond was drained, but nothing was found. The scent abruptly dropped off.
  • Nearby residents with cameras and hunters with cameras in the woods were asked to search their footage for clues.

-Friday, April 6:

-Saturday, April 7:

