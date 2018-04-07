Timeline: Disappearance Of 5-Year-Old Joe Clyde Daniels
DICKSON, Tenn. - Hundreds of volunteers searched for miles for 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels in Dickson after his family said the autistic boy was missing and had possibly walked away from their home. Later, authorities confirmed they arrested Joe's father, Joseph Daniels, and charged him with homicide.
-Tuesday Night, April 3:
This was reportedly the last time Joseph Daniels said he saw his son when he put him to bed at their home on Garners Creek Road.
Authorities confirmed numerous tips came in concerning possible evidence or sightings of the boy who's non-verbal and has an autism spectrum disorder.
The father spoke to NewsChannel 5's Nick Beres and told him they were heartbroken. He added they had given the child's scent to the K-9 units from the child's clothing and pillow. The father also said authorities told them not to join the search because their scents could distract the K-9 units.
Joseph Ray Daniels, age 28, was being held in the Dickson County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Officials with the Department of Children's Services confirmed they were investigating the family, along with authorities, and added the 5-year-old's two brothers (ages 3 and 8) had been placed with relatives.