Joe Clyde Daniels case: What’s next after Joseph Daniels’ sentencing?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Joseph Daniels will serve the next 51 years of his life behind bars after he was sentenced Tuesday for the murder of his son, Joe Clyde. But that's not the end of this criminal case.

For starters, Joseph Daniels will appeal his conviction, but the chances are slim and any development there will be more than a year away.

His wife, Krystal Daniels – originally charged with aggravated child neglect – will stand trial next.

As NewsChannel 5 first reported yesterday, prosecutors have now added four additional charges to Krystal's case, including aggravated child abuse and tampering with evidence.

WTVF Krystal Daniels appears in court on Sept. 14, 2021.

If convicted of all the charges, Krystal, too, will potentially face life in prison just like her husband. She is scheduled to stand trial next February.

Even now, the investigation continues. The five-year-old's remains have never been found. Joseph and Krystal have been no help in locating his body.