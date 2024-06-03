Millersville's conspiracy cop says he has his two most vocal critics 'under investigation for criminal acts'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — First, he went after Millersville’s former mayor.

Now, the town’s assistant police chief says his two critics on the city commission could be next.

Shawn Taylor, who has become known as Millersville’s conspiracy cop, made those comments as he turned to a group of far-right podcasters to defend himself against questions raised by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Full Story: Watch NewsChannel 5 at 6 p.m.

In the interviews, Taylor portrays himself as a victim and leaves the impression – without evidence – that his investigation of Millersville city officials is somehow linked to his investigations of child sex trafficking.

The latest interview — with a podcast associated with the far-right John Birch Society — comes a month after the arrest of former Millersville Mayor Tim Lassiter.

Screencapture Shawn Taylor on "New American" podcast

Taylor was asked, "You arrested the former mayor of Millersville regarding building permits. Now, how is his arrest tied, or connected to, with the greater story that you are investigating with regards to child sex trafficking?"

"Well, basically our department has started doing investigations into numerous things," the assistant police chief began.

Instead of immediately clarifying that the former mayor’s arrest had nothing to do with child sex trafficking, Taylor went on and on about the connection he sees between that issue and those involved in real estate development.

We showed the interview to City Commissioner David Gregory.

"That's unbelievable, Phil," Gregory responded.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates followed up, "Does it make sense to you that a building inspection controversy would have anything to do with child sex trafficking?"

"No, sir, it would not — and I'm getting very tired of our city name being dragged through the mud since Shawn Taylor showed up here."

In the podcast interview, Taylor eventually got back to the question.

"And I'm not saying that the former mayor is involved in sex trafficking, by any means."

Gregory's reaction?

"He said the words. That indicates, probably an indication, that he wants people to believe that."

Gregory and Commissioner Cristina Templet have asked for a special meeting of the city commission to review Taylor's hiring.

Asked about that request, the assistant police chief had new accusations.

"Two of the city commissioners, who are under investigation for criminal acts, what they have done is that they have called for a special meeting," Taylor said.

Bryan Staples/WTVF Phil Williams interviews City Commissioner David Gregory

We told Gregory, "He says you're under criminal investigation."

"Yes, he did say that," the city commissioner agreed. "OK, all I can say is, 'Go for it.'"

Gregory's request for a special meeting comes after a NewsChannel 5 investigation that revealed Taylor’s bizarre conspiracy theories where he imagines connections between a whole range of public officials and all sorts of heinous crimes.

On one of those shows, known as "Patriot Streetfighter," host Scott McKay asked Taylor, "Do you care to name who this media personality is who is trying to create this, this offense against you?"

"His name is Phil Williams, Channel 5, Nashville," Taylor answered.

McKay is an antisemitic, QAnon conspiracy theorist who himself has voiced some wacky ideas — one of them recently captured by "The Good Liars" podcast.

"Mars has been colonized since after World War II. There are millions of Americans that live on Mars," McKay said.

And the QAnon podcaster had his theories about NewsChannel 5's investigation.

He told Taylor, "Typically, when these people, when these people are trying to run interference on these kind of trafficking operations, the natural inclination is to believe they are probably a pedophile themselves. And I’m not alleging anything. I’m just saying, why would somebody try to stop your kind of work? It’s pretty suspicious to me."

Taylor agreed, "It is suspicious."

"Their retaliation," Gregory said, "would be to call you names or call you pedophiles or some ungodly thing as that. And I want it gone. I want it out of our city, Mr. Williams."

The city commissioner said — with Shawn Taylor seemingly determined to take on his political enemies — some Millersville residents fear what might come next.

"They're afraid now of the police department," Gregory added. "They are afraid to be stopped, and they even mentioned they are afraid for them to come to their house."

"Because of Shawn Taylor?"

"Because of Shawn Taylor."

He added that he hopes some authority will intervene — whether it's the TBI or the Tennessee Attorney General — to sort through the mess that Millersville has become.

Related stories:

'Al Gore, you’re a piece of sh*t!' Meet Millersville's conspiracy cop

City commissioners demand special meeting to investigate hiring of conspiracy cop

Don't investigate my client, conspiracy cop's attorney tells his other client, the city of Millersville

Conspiracy cop pushed bogus theories about Covenant shooting, video shows

'It's indecent!' Friend of Covenant victim on conspiracy cop's fabrications about school shooting

Related videos, & stories:

Hate Comes to Main Street