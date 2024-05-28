'Something's not right!' Conspiracy cop pushed bogus theories about Covenant shooting, video shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New podcast video, uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates, reveals even more disturbing claims pushed by Millersville's conspiracy cop.

In that podcast, Shawn Taylor — now the assistant police chief in Millersville, a small town just north of Nashville — spreads false and dangerous conspiracy theories about last year's Covenant School shooting that left three students and three staff members dead.

This development follows an exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation that first raised questions about Taylor's many bizarre conspiracy theories.

"So this has a whole lot more to it than what the general public knows," Taylor claimed during a podcast discussion last year of the Covenant shooting.

He joined fellow conspiracy theorists Michael Jaco and Alfredo Luna. Like Taylor, Luna is another former cop who regularly promotes bizarre ideas on his own podcast.

Jaco argued the whole tragedy was faked.

"I think it was a training thing, like we're talking about. Same thing with Uvalde — I don't think that happened as well."

Bryan Staples/WTVF Shawn Taylor (upper left) appears on podcast discussing the Covenant School shooting

Jaco followed up by asking Taylor for his thoughts, and Taylor did not disagree.

"Well, I'm going to kinda, I'm going to be kind of all over the place on this," he answered.

In the video, Shawn Taylor cannot seem to decide which ridiculous idea he likes more.

Perhaps, he suggested, the mass shooting was part of a plot to distract from political problems facing Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee or the criminal investigation of Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk's office.

"They executed a search warrant on his office the Friday before the school shooting," Taylor said, referring to Funk. "So is this trying to take light off of him, trying to take light off the governor? Maybe."

Even more disturbing, Taylor claimed — with zero evidence — that the shooter was actually trying to take out a school official who was somehow involved in a sinister scheme.

"You guys know that I am digging into the child trafficking and human trafficking — and this woman just happened to be a part of that," Taylor told his fellow conspiracy theorists.

"Wow," Jaco exclaimed.

"And she was being looked at in that realm of trafficking of children," Taylor continued.

Metro Nashville police say that is a complete lie.

As NewsChannel 5 Investigates previously reported, Taylor also believes in the discredited QAnon conspiracy theory that Democrats kept child sex slaves locked up in the basement of a pizza parlor in D.C. — the so-called Pizzagate hoax.

Related stories:

'Al Gore, you’re a piece of sh*t!' Meet Millersville's conspiracy cop

City commissioners demand special meeting to investigate hiring of conspiracy cop

Don't investigate my client, conspiracy cop's attorney tells his other client, the city of Millersville

Still, Taylor's lies don't stop there.

"What people do not know is they did a training and simulation at that school the week previous," he told the other podcasters.

"Wow!" Jaco replied.

Luna followed up, "And that's confirmed, Shawn?"

"Yes," Taylor insisted.

Again, Jaco exclaimed: "Wow."

"The same thing happened at Uvalde," Luna claimed.

Taylor agreed.

Again, police say Turner's claims are 100% false, that officers had never trained at Covenant.

But that did not stop Taylor from imagining that the bodycam video — from the heroic officers who charged into the school and ended the shooting — was actually from the same training exercise that he also imagined.

The brave staff who helped direct police to the shooter, in Taylor's twisted mind, may have been role-playing.

MNPD bodycam video Covenant School chaplain Matthew Sullivan directs police toward the shooter

"Have you ever seen civilians so calm and so composed during an active shooter scenario?" Luna asked.

"Absolutely not," Taylor responded. "They are screaming."

Jaco chimed in, "I said the same thing. And he's not running to the gunfire. He's just strolling along."

Taylor agreed.

Rather than seeing the shooting as a horrific event that cost six innocent people their lives, Taylor claimed that perhaps it was some combination of his kooky ideas.

"Could it be that this woman who was involved in the child trafficking was taken out, and they needed a bigger scenario so they used this as this training op, and then they removed this woman on the side?" Taylor asked.

Then, there are the protests on Tennessee's Capitol Hill calling for new gun laws.

Shawn Taylor suggested it was really part of a transgender plot.

"Within a day or so of the shooting, you had the Capitol overrun with people that were backing the transgender community and all of that," he insisted. "They organized marches for the kids to create gun control."

Again, these protests had nothing to do with transgender issues — except in the mind of the man who now has a gun and a badge.

"The people know and the three of us know something's not right, it doesn't pass the smell test, something's up," Taylor insisted.

Bryan Staples/WTVF Victims of Nashville's Covenant School shooting

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake issued a statement, condemning Taylor's conspiracy theories.

“The claims referenced are patently false," Drake said. "Creating or perpetuating baseless rumors such as these is irresponsible and serves no purpose but to cause harm to our community, especially to Covenant families.”

*** TONIGHT at 6, you'll hear from a woman close to the Covenant community, plus a legal expert who says it's time for the state to step in. ***

Related videos, stories:

Hate Comes to Main Street