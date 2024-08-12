TBI limits Millersville's access to sensitive law enforcement data, chief says in podcast interview

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — In a perplexing pair of podcast interviews, the Millersville chief of police says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has begun limiting his department's access to certain sensitive law enforcement data.

It follows a scandal first dug up by NewsChannel 5 Investigates into the troubled police department for the community of 6,000 just north of Nashville.

"Once we start getting this bad publicity, our access starts getting cut off to financial reports, FinCen," Chief Bryan Morris said in an interview with far-right podcaster Tom Renz. The interview was posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"We can’t do investigations," the chief continued. "We don’t have everything in this office that we need, you know."

Renz chimed in, "You need the tools provided by federal law enforcement and other agencies, and state agencies."

"And now we’re being denied that," Morris insisted.

Screen grab from Tom Renz Show Millersville Police Chief Bryan Morris in podcast interview

Specifically, Morris claimed his department is now cut off from one of the most sensitive law enforcement data sources available.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network — sometimes known as FinCen — is a program run by the U.S. Department of Treasury that can give police access to certain banking and other financial records of individuals when there is a legitimate law enforcement purpose.

Morris claimed that, because of NewsChannel 5's investigations into his conspiracy-minded assistant police chief, Shawn Taylor, the TBI has now cut them off.

Renz asked, "Have they given you a good reason that they are denying you access?"

"No," the chief answered. "I’ve actually called down there and talked to them, and what I’ve been hold is we’re on hold because they are auditing us."

As part of Taylor's many bizarre conspiracy theories — including claims that some of the nation's most powerful political figures are involved in child sex trafficking — Taylor has sometimes boasted about having access to sensitive data linked to some powerful people.

That includes the banking records for U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn's campaign.

Screenshot/Rumble Shawn Taylor on Rumble's Alpha Warrior podcast

"As a matter of fact, there may be somebody that's already close to her that has already provided that — just so you know — a file about yay thick," Taylor said in one podcast interview, holding his hands about six inches apart.

The TBI declined to comment, and the agency denied a public records request on the basis that any records it possesses are related to its investigation.

Still, individuals who have been interviewed said TBI agents are trying to determine if Taylor or anyone else at Millersville used law enforcement databases — including the FinCen data — to investigate their political enemies.

Chief Morris insisted it's not true.

"These reports we run, we’re not running them on just everybody we don’t like," Morris said in the podcast interview. "We are running them for a legit reason. And the ones that we have received back, we got what we thought we were going to get."

But it turns out, Millersville doesn't just have a conspiracy cop, they've also apparently got a conspiracy chief.

In fact, if Morris is to be believed, you'd also have to believe in time travel.

"You know, my assistant chief’s house got shot up," Morris volunteered during the podcast interview.

"It got shot up?"

"It was because he had been looking into things that people did not want him looking into."

In fact, the chief alleged that the shooting was my fault.

"The reason why his house is so accessible to anybody is because NewsChannel 5 posted his address," Morris said.

Renz shot back, "Oh, so this clown reports his address and he gets shot up?"

"Yeah," the chief agreed.

Not only did NewsChannel 5 never post Taylor's home address, the alleged shooting occurred more than a year before our investigation of Taylor.

Still, Renz suggested a theory about NewsChannel 5's investigation.

"This whole thing was just designed to undermine your ability to go after a child trafficking network."

Morris nodded, "Yeah, a hundred percent."

In the podcast, the police chief appeared to express support for the bogus "Pizzagate" hoax that Democrats kept child sex slaves locked up in the basement of this D.C. pizza parlor.

Renz argued, "It looks more true than we’d like to think."

"Yeah," the Millersville police chief agreed.

Then, there's the child sex predator sting run by Millersville with a group of MAGA activists — a sting also now being investigated by the TBI.

Secret recordings obtained by NewsChannel 5 Investigates from that sting show it was volunteers who were posing online as a 12-year-old girl — not police, as required by law.

But when one case went to court, the lead detective testified that Millersville police did all the texting.

Screen grab from Heartland Journal podcast Millersville Police Chief Bryan Morris (bottom) in podcast interview

In another podcast interview, the chief insisted the detective's version of events was all true.

"I had two detectives that were there the whole time that were the ones, you know...," he trailed off, then adding: "We actually have video of them doing the texting and sending the messages. Again, I welcome anybody to come look at it."

"So maybe they're making a story out of something that was just normal police work?" the Heartland Journal interviewer asked.

"A hundred percent."

In fact, the secret recordings show there were conversations about having the detectives pose for videos, as if they were the ones doing the texting.

On top of that, Chief Morris also claimed we had never tried to get his side of the story.

"I'm not sure what Channel 5, specifically Phil Williams, has against us. I have no idea. He hasn't talked to me," he claimed in the second podcast.

In fact, we had tried more than once.

Bryan Staples/WTVF Phil Williams tries to get answers from Police Chief Bryan Morris as Commissioner David Gregory listens.

The first time, he responded: "I don't have anything to say to you."

Then, the second time, he answered: "The reason why I'm not going to say anything to you is I don't like you."

Perhaps, most shocking to me personally came when Morris was asked about what he thought was the reason for my investigation.

"You know," Morris responded, "the only thing I can think is: you are a pedophile or you are covering for somebody that is. That’s the only reason I can come up with."

In fact, what the Millersville chief is doing to me — making outrageous allegations with zero evidence — is something he and Shawn Taylor have also done to other private citizens.

But, because a majority of the city commission appears to share their fringe views, they've shown no interest in doing anything to rein them in.

And, by the way, the chief also said if anyone should face any kind of consequences, it's me — for the trouble I've caused his department.

