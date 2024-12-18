Hints of drama, yet hope for future as new city commission takes reins in Millersville, Tennessee

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After months of controversy in Millersville, the first meeting of the new city commission Tuesday night brought a hint of drama — along with the hope of a fresh start.

The swearing-in of three new commission members marked the end of a year of far-right control of the Millersville City Commission — a period of controversy driven in part by the hiring of QAnon-inspired conspiracy theorist Shawn Taylor as assistant police chief.

Back in September, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation raided Millersville police headquarters, as well as Taylor's personal residence. That TBI investigation is continuing.

As the three newly election commissioners prepared to take their seats, Taylor decided it was time for him to move on.

"He actually called and said he was retiring," Police Chief Bryan Morris told the newly elected commission.

Then, there was a question about Morris himself, who has served as interim city manager since April. Morris agreed that the new board probably needed someone else to serve as interim city manager until they could hire a fulltime person for the job.

"I'm just simply saying I'm not a city manager," he said. "I'm not going to lie to you and tell you I am the best city manager you could hire. I'm a police chief."

That decision left the commission to decide the fate of City Attorney Bryant Kroll, who has drawn criticism and a rebuke from a local judge for his conflicts of interest.

Kroll objected to concerns expressed by new Commissioner Dustin Darnall.

"Your debate is not with me — it's with Chancellor Oliver," Darnall said, referring to the Sumner County judge who ruled against Kroll trying to serve as both city attorney and as personal attorney for then-Mayor Tommy Long in an ouster suit.

"And there's been no money billed to the city for that," Kroll responded.

Darnall noted that, with Millersville facing a significant financial crisis, the town's budget for legal services had tripled since Kroll was hired at the beginning of the year — from about $32,000 a year to $100,000.

And Kroll's fee of $200 an hour was never approved by the commission, as required by law, the commissioner added.

Darnall made a motion to cut Kroll's hourly fee to $15 an hour.

"We can't pay a $100,000 for a city attorney," he later told NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

That proposal did not sit well with Kroll.

"I'll just add that the law has a term for this — it's called breach of contract and inducement to breach of contract. I'm going to go ahead and tender my resignation."

Kroll immediately packed up his computer and left — and, with that, his controversial tenure as city attorney was also finished.

Yet, if he wants to claim that the board broke his contract, he may have made a tactical mistake.

"He should have waited until we passed the motion," Darnall later said. "He quit, and the motion was withdrawn — so we never changed his pay."

Still, Millersville city commissioner found reason for optimism as they looked at the crowd of citizens who came to watch the proceedings.

"I haven't seen this many people out here except for when we've had bad news — this is just amazing to see," said newly elected commissioner Jesse Powell.

Veteran commissioner David Gregory agreed.

For the past year, Gregory had been on the losing side of many votes.

"And we are going to make this city Millersville once again," he added.

It was a view seemingly shared by the residents who applauded the results of the first meeting of the new Millersville City Commission.