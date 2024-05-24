Don't investigate my client, conspiracy cop's attorney tells his other client, the city of Millersville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An attorney for Millersville conspiracy cop Shawn Taylor has told Millersville's city commission, whom he also represents, that they should not question the assistant police chief's bizarre theories or psychological fitness because his client Shawn Taylor could sue his other client, the city.

The attorney's advice, delivered in an email sent Thursday, responded to a request from two city commissioners for a special meeting to review Taylor's hiring following NewsChannel 5's investigation of the self-described "gypsy cop."

Related stories:

'Al Gore, you’re a piece of sh*t!' Meet Millersville's conspiracy cop

City commissioners demand special meeting to investigate hiring of conspiracy cop

"Interrogating Assistant Chief Taylor about his political viewpoints or political speech will violate his First Amendment rights and thereby expose the City to significant legal liability...," wrote Bryant Kroll.

"A demand for a public hearing to discuss and scrutinize Shawn Taylor about the content of his political speech as a private citizen, including an attempt to cross-examine him with his psychological assessment, will most certainly be considered an adverse action."

Before being hired as city attorney back in January, Kroll had represented Taylor in a lawsuit against the city of Millersville after the police officer was fired under another administration. Kroll currently represents Taylor and Police Chief Bryan Morris in a lawsuit against the city of Ridgetop, which fired them both.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates has learned that Taylor's bizarre conspiracy theories have become a subject of interest in at least one of those lawsuits.

Asked about the relationship earlier this week, Kroll insisted he did not see any conflict of interest.

Advising against the special meeting, Kroll told commissioners that the podcasts uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates, in which Taylor expresses bizarre conspiracy theories about prominent political officials, were "from years ago."

In fact, the videos were all from the last 18 months.

*** NewsChannel 5's investigation of Shawn Taylor continues Tuesday on NewsChannel 5 at 6 A.M. ***

Related videos, stories:

Hate Comes to Main Street