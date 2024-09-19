Conspiracy theorists threaten retaliation against Tennessee judge, district attorney, TBI agents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — QAnon-aligned voices of the far right are threatening retaliation against a judge, a district attorney and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents for their roles in the recent raids of the Millersville Police Department and the residence of conspiracy-minded Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor.

Mark Finchem — the Arizona election denier who has associated with QAnon conspiracy theorists and 9/11 truthers — recently revealed in a far-right podcast that Taylor has been working with him for years, and that they are ready to train their sights on the people who are investigating the Millersville “conspiracy cop.”

“That curtain's been pulled back, and now we are absolutely ready to go after these individuals,” Finchem warned.

FULL STORY: Watch NewsChannel 5 at 6 p.m.

The comments came during a Sept. 11 appearance on the Patriot Streetfighter podcast hosted by Scott McKay.

A prominent figure in the widely mocked and discredited QAnon conspiracy movement, McKay himself has claimed that Americans are secretly living on Mars, suggested that Jared Kushner may be a clone created by the Chinese government, argued that Jews are pulling the levers of “every institution of power on Earth,” praised Adolf Hitler for “fighting the same people that we're trying to take down today” and threatened to “put … bullets inside” medical professionals involved in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rumble/screengrab Arizona election denier Mark Finchem with QAnon-aligned podcaster Scott McKay

Yet, McKay has long been a go-to source for Shawn Taylor and his conspiracy theorist allies.

Discussing the Millersville situation with Finchem, McKay referenced the well-known admonition in law enforcement circles to “see something, say something.”

“Over here, it's ‘see something, beat the sh*t out of them’ on Patriot Streetfighter. That's how we do it here,” the podcaster declared.

Breaking into a broad grin, Finchem replied, “I can't advocate violence, OK?”

“No, I mean beat the sh*t out of them verbally here,” McKay insisted.

Finchem answered, “Oh, verbally! OK. Yeah, have at it, man.”

McKay continued, “We’re going to beat the sh*t out of their character. We are going to beat the sh*t out of their veil that they hide behind. We’re putting an end to this.”

Watch podcast excerpts in player below:

Watch podcast excerpts in the player of Patriot Streetfighter

Former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice William Koch, now dean for the Nashville School of Law, worries about where such violent rhetoric could lead. Still, he said, it represents “a time-honored tradition where people being accused of crime accuse their accusers.”

“So it’s nothing new. It’s just that it’s now on steroids because of social media,” Koch added.

The Millersville Police Department and Shawn Taylor became the focus of a TBI investigation this summer following questions raised by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Two weeks ago on Sept. 4, TBI agents carried out simultaneous searches on the police department, as well as Taylor’s residence in nearby Robertson County.

According to the two district attorneys who share jurisdiction for the City of Millersville, the investigation focuses on the potential misuse of sensitive law enforcement data and possible perjury by Millersville police concerning a botched child-predator sting.

Since the raids, Taylor has released video on social media accusing the TBI of interfering with his investigation of a vast international conspiracy that he believes stretches from tiny Millersville, through the nation’s capital, to China.

He has never produced any proof of his often-outlandish claims.

In a public posting on Sept. 6, Finchem claimed — with zero evidence — that the records seized relate to an ongoing criminal investigation that “implicates Sumner County TN Judge Joe Thompson and Soros-supported DA Ray Whitley.”

“Coincidentally, DA Whitely authorized the search warrant, and Judge Thompson signed off on the search warrants,” Finchem wrote.

WTVF Sumner County Circuit Court Judge Joe Thompson, District Attorney General Ray Whitley

During the Sept. 11 podcast, Finchem accused Judge Thompson of being "involved in groups that are affiliated with the housing industry and the money-laundering scheme that has been funding everything from local races ... all the way up to Letitia James and Fannie Willis and those individuals who are attacking President Trump."

There is no evidence of any such conspiracy involving the judge nor anyone else.

Finchem also claimed — again, with zero evidence — that Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is involved in the corruption they imagine.

Scott McKay, during a Sept. 6 interview with Taylor, put photos of both Judge Thompson and DA Whitley on the screen.

“I want to identify two of these characters right now that are part of all of this,” the podcaster said.

After Taylor confirmed the identity of the judge, McKay added: "There you go, folks. This is what they look like, and I'm gonna leave it at that.”

Rumble/screengrab Podcaster Scott McKay with Millersville assistant police chief Shawn Taylor

McKay then displayed DA Whitley’s photo.

“Is that your man right there, Ray Whitley?” he asked the assistant police chief.

“That would be him,” Taylor agreed.

McKay continued, “You see what they look like, folks. These are the people that are pulling this bullsh*t.”

In a separate interview with Finchem, the podcaster and the Arizona Republican agreed on their motivation.

“We’re highlighting these people now,” McKay said. “We’re highlighting by name, by photograph. We’re showing them.”

Finchem chimed in, “We’re going to light them up.”

Whitley declined to comment, A spokesperson for the Administrative Office of the Courts replied to NewsChannel 5's inquiry, saying: "The code of judicial conduct prevents Judge Thompson from making a statement."

Former Justice Koch said such tactics make members of the judiciary more vulnerable.

“Their pictures are up there. People know who they are and, if anyone wishes to retaliate, it makes them a much easier target,” he continued.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates noted that McKay insisted that he is a pacifist and was not advocating violence.

“Well, listen to my words,” Koch responded. “Not advocating violence is fine, but when you use violent rhetoric to not advocate violence, many people are not going to pick up on the subtleties of that.”

Bryan Staples/WTVF William C. Koch Jr., dean of Nashville School of Law and former Tennessee Supreme Court justice

As part of his post on Sept. 6, Finchem also named the TBI personnel who were involved in the search of Taylor’s residence.

He challenged them to come forward with information about the Millersville investigation – or face the consequences.

“We’ve got a whole bunch of you guys that will be interviewed at, uh, when the time is right,” Finchem declared during his interview with McKay.

The TBI has also declined to comment.

As for what form the retaliation will take, McKay said his warnings were tied into his belief in what is called “Tactical Civics.” That’s a far-right notion that citizens can take the law into their own hands through county grand juries and local militias.

“There's going to be accountability,” he continued. “You guys are crooks, criminals and scumbags — and we're taking this to the end. We're taking … these people to the mat.”

In the end, Dean Koch said he also worries about public confidence in the American judicial system.

“This kind of inflammatory rhetoric — especially when there's no proof of any of the allegations that are being made — can have a tendency to begin to erode the public trust in a system that they should trust,” Koch said.

“We in the United States and in Tennessee are the beneficiaries of one of the most professional, impartial judicial systems in the world.

"The men and women who work in it every day work very hard to do the best they can to call the balls and strikes exactly as they see it.”

Here is how this investigation has unfolded:

Related videos, stories:

Hate Comes to Main Street