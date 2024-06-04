Millersville commissioners stand with assistant police chief - and his Covenant School conspiracies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Millersville officials are standing with their assistant police chief and his bizarre conspiracy theories regarding Nashville's Covenant School shooting.

Monday night, City Commissioner David Gregory urged his fellow commissioners to demand that Shawn Taylor apologize for a 2023 podcast in which he had questioned the official story. Taylor falsely claimed that video released by police was actually staged.

But the three-member majority ignored Gregory's plea, just as they have refused a recent request by Gregory and Commissioner Cristina Templet for a special meeting of the city commission to discuss Taylor's hiring.

"I think Shawn Taylor needs to apologize to the Covenant victims," Gregory said as the commission met for its monthly work session. "He needs to apologize to the victims' family at Covenant shooting and also Metro Police for what he said about them."

Millersville is community of about 6,000 located just north of Nasville. Its commission is controlled by a three-member majority backed by the far-right group Sumner County Constitutional Republicans, who believe the Republican Party is too liberal.

They are the ones standing behind Shawn Taylor.

Gregory's concern followed a NewsChannel 5 investigation that uncovered a podcast in which Taylor spread bogus conspiracy theories about the Covenant School shooting in which three children were gunned down in cold blood, along with three staff members.

"The people know and the three of us know something's not right, it doesn't pass the smell test," Taylor told two other conspiracy theorists during the podcast.

He said bodycam video released by Metro police "looks more like a training op."

When the commission ignored Gregory's demand for Taylor to apologize, NewsChannel 5 Investigates had questions — first, for the mayor.

"Do you think that Shawn Taylor owes the Covenant families an apology?" we asked Tommy Long.

"Uh, you know, I haven't seen, I haven't seen that," the mayor answered.

Long claimed he had not seen our investigation — which showed Taylor falsely claiming that the brave staff members who helped guide police to the shooter were "role playing."

"I've heard talk about what was said. But as far as me listening to it, I haven't seen it," Long said.

We followed up, "Is it not important for you to listen to?"

"I haven't had a chance."

Next, we headed to Taylor's boss, Police Chief Bryan Morris, who's now serving as city manager.

"Chief, does Shawn Taylor owe the Covenant families an apology?" we asked.

Morris responded, "I don't have anything to say to you."

"He is your employee. Does he owe the Covenant families an apology?"

The chief shot back, "The reason why I'm not going to say anything to you is I don't like you."

Still, NewsChannel 5 Investigates wanted to know what Morris would say to the family of Covenant headmaster Katherine Koonce, who was killed while trying to stop the shooter.

Taylor had falsely accused the beloved hero of being involved in child sex trafficking.

We continued to pepper Chief Morris with questions.

"Here's the question, though. What about the Covenant families?"

Morris' response?

"If you can't do your research to at least spell my name right, I"m not going to talk to you."

"So this is personal? You don't care about the Covenant families, Chief?"

"I didn't say that."

"You said you were more concern about the spelling of your name."

"That's not what I said, but that's your twist."

If fact, we checked NewsChannel 5's website and could find no example of when the chief's name had been misspelled.

There was also Commissioner Alisa Huling, who had appeared to scoff out loud when Gregory brought up Covenant.

It was something she denied as she left the meeting.

"Do you think Mr. Taylor owes the Covenant families an apology?" we asked.

Another woman tried to get Huling to walk away. "Are you ready to go to your car?"

Fire Chief Matt Stewart coaxed the commissioner, "Didn't you say you were running late for that meeting?"

Still, we pressed.

"It's a really simple question."

Huling eventually answered, "I haven't looked at all the documentation of what's been coming at us."

David Gregory was dismayed by the lack of a response from his fellow commissioners.

"I couldn't believe what I was not hearing," Gregory said. "It takes a man to apologize. So what are we dealing with here?"

Cristina Templet agreed.

"They don't care enough to care about the people that lost lives, their families, that has been re-opened. That shocked me. I was pretty shocked about that."

As for the man who really controls Shawn Taylor's fate, we tried one more time with Police Chief Morris.

"Should he apologize to the Covenant families, Chief?"

His answer: "I think you should do better research."

"Should he apologize, Chief?"

At that point, Morris walked out of the meeting room and slammed the door.

MORE: Our investigation continues Wednesday on NewsChannel 5 at 6 PM.

