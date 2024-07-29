TBI expands investigation of Millersville Police, looking into misuse of government data

WTVF

Part One: Meet Millersville's conspiracy cop. He believes the completely bogus QAnon conspiracy theory that falsely claimed Democrats had kept child sex slaves locked up in the basement of a pizza parlor in Washington, D.C.

He imagines sinister plots involving some of the country's most prominent political figures, including his theory — with no evidence whatsoever — that former Vice President Al Gore was involved in the disappearance and murder of 20-year-old Holly Bobo in 2011.

Taylor recently landed in Millersville as assistant police chief, promising to root out the corruption he sees there.

Bob Stinnett/WTVF Shawn Taylor, assistant police chief in Millersville, Tenn.

Part Two: The controversy over Millersville's conspiracy cop, first uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates, has now become the latest scandal rocking the tiny town just north of Nashville.

Now, two city commissioners want a special meeting to figure out how Shawn Taylor landed his job as the city's assistant police chief.

At the center of the controversy: Do Millersville residents want a high-ranking police official — with a gun, badge and the power to arrest people — who believes in bizarre conspiracy theories with no real evidence to back them up?

Ismail, Levi Major shakeups with Millersville city hall as several step down following discrimination lawsuit.

Part Three: An attorney for Millersville conspiracy cop Shawn Taylor has told Millersville's city commission, whom he also represents, that they should not question the assistant police chief's bizarre theories or psychological fitness because his client Shawn Taylor could sue his other client, the city.

The attorney's advice, delivered in an email sent Thursday, responded to a request from two city commissioners for a special meeting to review Taylor's hiring following NewsChannel 5's investigation of the self-described "gypsy cop."

"Interrogating Assistant Chief Taylor about his political viewpoints or political speech will violate his First Amendment rights and thereby expose the City to significant legal liability...," wrote Bryant Kroll.

Phil Williams/WTVF "So we'll start this and then, when you've had enough you just stop it"

Part Four: Anna Caudill agreed to watch the video of Shawn Taylor knowing there might be only so much she could handle.

"So we'll start this," I reassured her, "and then, when you've had enough, you just stop it."

In the podcast video uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates, Taylor shared bogus conspiracy theories about Nashville's Covenant School shooting. Now the assistant police chief in Millersville, Taylor was between police jobs at the time he recorded the podcast with two other conspiracy theorists.

For Anna, the mass shooting was personal.

Among the three children and three adults killed that day was her friend, Katherine Koonce, the school's beloved headmaster who was gunned down as she tried to stop the shooter.

Bryan Staples/WTVF Phil Williams interviews Millersville Mayor Tommy Long.

Part Five: First, he went after Millersville’s former mayor.

Now, the town’s assistant police chief says his two critics on the city commission could be next.

Shawn Taylor, who has become known as Millersville’s conspiracy cop, made those comments as he turned to a group of far-right podcasters to defend himself against questions raised by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Bryan Staples/WTVF Shawn Taylor (upper left) appears on podcast discussing the Covenant School shooting

Part Six: Millersville officials are standing with their assistant police chief and his bizarre conspiracy theories regarding Nashville's Covenant School shooting.

City Commissioner David Gregory urged his fellow commissioners to demand that Shawn Taylor apologize for a 2023 podcast in which he had questioned the official story. Taylor falsely claimed that video released by police was actually staged.

But the three-member majority ignored Gregory's plea, just as they have refused a recent request by Gregory and Commissioner Cristina Templet for a special meeting of the city commission to discuss Taylor's hiring.

Bryan Staples/WTVF Millersville city attorney Bryant Kroll answers questions about his potential conflicts.

Part Seven: Bryant Kroll wears a lot of hats.

He's the attorney representing the embattled City of Millersville. He also represents Mayor Tommy Long, who faces accusations of misconduct in an ouster suit. Plus, he's the personal attorney for Police Chief Bryan Morris and Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor, representing them in a lawsuit against the City of Ridgetop.

Screencapture Shawn Taylor appears on the "New American" podcast

Part Eight: In Shawn Taylor's world — in the immortal words of Taylor Swift — "I'm the problem, it's me."

Not his bizarre conspiracy theories — with no evidence — imagining some of the most prominent people in the country are engaged in child sex trafficking.

Facebook Team pic shared by Shawn Taylor

Part Nine: What happens when you give people with bizarre conspiracy theories a gun and a badge?

Secret recordings from inside the troubled Millersville Police Department provide a sobering answer to that question.

Those recordings — obtained from what was supposed to be a sting operation to nab sexual predators who prey on innocent children — show that, in their zeal to make some big cases, Millersville's conspiracy-minded cops may have crossed the line of what's legal.

File Millersville Detective Todd Dorris

Part Ten: In an explosive new development that could bring new trouble for the already-troubled Millersville Police Department, a key player in a child-predator sting says the lead detective on that operation lied under oath.

These latest questions follow the revelation of secret recordings obtained by NewsChannel 5 Investigates from that child-predator sting back in May that, our investigation discovered, do not match the detective's sworn testimony in the case.

