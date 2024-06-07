Millersville special meeting postponed, conspiracy-minded cop now says he's a 'whisteblower'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A special meeting of the Millersville City Commission to review the hiring of Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor has been postponed at the request of an attorney now representing the officer known for his bizarre conspiracies.

Shawn Taylor is now potentially claiming he is a whistleblower and needs time to have an attorney to represent him at the meeting on his status, according to an email from city attorney Bryant Kroll. That email also referenced unspecified security concerns.

"It is important to consider the potential risks to the City if we proceed with the hearing as scheduled without allowing Mr. Taylor representation," Kroll advised the commission. "There is also a risk if somebody gets injured here and we had reason to suspect violence."

Kroll's message followed an email received from attorney Todd Callender, who says he has been retained to "represent Shawn Taylor in relation to federal whistleblower protection as the Assistant Chief of Police in your city."

Callender, a Colorado-based attorney known for his unorthodox views about COVID-19 and the COVID vaccines, has enlisted local attorney John Harris to potentially assist in Taylor's representation. Harris serves as executive director of the Tennessee Firearms Association.

"As such, I respectfully request you set this hearing back a couple of weeks to allow us time to do the work necessary to properly and effectively represent Mr. Taylor’s interests," Callender wrote in his email to Kroll.

Callender said that "it is our belief that Mr. Taylor is availed to one or more federal whistleblower statutes; and as such, I believe the impending hearing may knowingly deprive Shawn of his right to legal representation, which could give rise to retaliation, persecution, retribution and other such claims.

"Of course, our intention is to open a dialogue with your offices in order to avoid unnecessary escalation."

