Police chief downplays conspiracy cop's Covenant shooting claims. Watch, then decide for yourself

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Millersville Police Chief Bryan Morris continues to downplay his assistant chief's own words mocking the official story of Nashville's Covenant School shooting and suggesting that one of the victims was actually a villain.

Morris' on-going denials of the facts follow NewsChannel 5's recent discovery of Shawn Taylor's appearance last year with two well-known QAnon conspiracy theorists in a podcast titled: "Debunking the Nashville shooting."

Taylor was hired as the number-two police official in the community just north of Nashville about a year after the podcast interview.

This week, Millersville City Commissioner David Gregory continued to push for Taylor to apologize to the Covenant families for his "reckless, insane ramblings."

Gregory also questioned whether Morris, who also serves as acting city manager, had known about Taylor's bizarre conspiracies regarding the tragic shooting that killed three children and three staff members in March 2023.

"Did you know about these sayings on podcasts — what he said on Covenant school — before you hired him?" Gregory asked Morris.

The police chief and acting city manager shot back, "What I would like to ask you is have you watched it in its entirety? Have you watched that podcast in its entirety, yes or no?"

"Yeah," Gregory answered.

Morris continued, "And you still stand by the fact that he said that that never happened?"

"What never happened?"

"Covenant. That's not what he said at all, not even close."

As NewsChannel 5 Investigates first reported, in the podcast video, "Shawn Taylor cannot seem to decide which ridiculous idea he likes more."

Taylor's words have drawn condemnation from the Covenant community. And experts say Taylor's conspiracy theories raise questions about his fitness to carry a gun and a badge, with power to arrest people in his community.

But Morris and a majority of the Millersville City Commission have declined to criticize the assistant police chief.

Below are Shawn Taylor's own words — words that, Chief Morris suggests, are no big deal.

Shawn Taylor falsely claims that Metro Nashville police "had did a training and simulation at that school the week previous."

Taylor on Covenant Training Day

For Taylor's fellow conspiracy theorists, that was a significant discovery — and a potential connection to other school shootings that they also believe to have been faked.

In fact, that's a lie. Metro Nashville police had NOT previously trained at Covenant.

Shawn Taylor falsely claims that headmaster Katherine Koonce was part of a child trafficking "ring." That is a lie!

Taylor on Covenant Koonce Claims

Police say there was no such investigation nor any evidence of wrongdoing.

In fact, they say Koonce died a hero's death trying to save the children under her care.

Shawn Taylor falsely suggests that the police bodycam video, showing officers rushing into Covenant, may have been staged.

Taylor on police bodycam video

As part of their conspiracy theory, Taylor and his fellow conspiracy theorists argue that school employees guiding police to the shooter were not showing any fear.

In fact, the video is real, and multiple witnesses have corroborated the story told in the video from that horrific day.

Shawn Taylor falsely argues the Covenant shooting may have been a "diversion" to cover up for something else.

Taylor on Covenant Diversion Claims

Michael Jaco insists that he doesn't think the Covenant School shooting is real, and Shawn Taylor nods along and provides what he says may be evidence to back up Jaco's claims.

He suggests it may have been a diversion to cover up misdeeds by Nashville District Attorney General Glenne Funk or Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

In fact, there is ZERO evidence that the Covenant shooting was anything other than what police have said.

Shawn Taylor bizarrely claimed there was a connection between the Covenant shooting and a political fundraiser for the House Freedom Fund.

Taylor on Covenant Freedom Caucus

That fundraiser was two weeks later.

According to an invitation shown by Taylor, the special guests included Republican members of Congress Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, as well as Mark Green and Andy Ogles of Tennessee.

Taylor suggested the connection was Nashville Republican donor Lee Beaman, who had faced allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from a previous marriage.

"This has everything to do with this shooting," Taylor insisted.

In fact, it has NOTHING to do with the shooting.

Shawn Taylor falsely suggests that a patrol car hit by gunfire may not have actually been hit by gunshots at Covenant School itself.

Taylor on Covenant patrol car

Bizarrely, Taylor claims that Green Hills, the part of town where Covenant is located, "is a small area" compacted with tall buildings.

He adds, "You are going to hear that throughout the city of Green Hills."

In fact, Covenant is located on a hill, not surrounded by tall buildings — and Green Hills is a sprawling area known for its bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Shawn Taylor agrees there was something suspicious about Metro police releasing the names of the officers who ended the school shooting. There's not!

Taylor on Metro police officers names

In fact, Nashville police routinely release the names of officers involved in shootings, sometimes within an hour or two of the events.

Shawn Taylor bizarrely claims Green Hills is the perfect place to stage an incident where one can "control everything around the scene."

Taylor on Covenant control area

Again, the shooter is the only one who chose the location for the violent rampage.

Shawn Taylor lies and says gun protests at the state Capitol in the days after the Covenant shooting were part of a "transgender" effort.

Taylor on Covenant Transgender Claims

The protests were coordinated by groups with a well-documented history of activism on the issue of gun violence — and ZERO connection to gender issues.

