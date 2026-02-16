Conspiracy theorist claims he's working with Trump admin, given access to planned indictments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A controversial former assistant police chief, known for his sometimes far-fetched conspiracy theories, now claims to be working with the Trump administration and to have been given access to still-secret grand jury indictments.

Shawn Taylor, 51, resigned in December 2024 from his position as assistant police chief for tiny Millersville, Tennessee, after less than a year on the job, caling it a “retirement.” At the time, Taylor faced a criminal probe led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Like he has done in the past, Taylor claims to be providing the Department of Justice with evidence of “trillions of dollars” in campaign finance and mortgage fraud – evidence that, he claims, everyone else has missed but that he has personally uncovered.

"We are talking to members of the DOJ and members of the Trump Cabinet. So, that's the reason I'm driving today through numerous states to get up there,” Taylor said in an early January podcast interview.

Two days later, he posted a video on his personal X account.

"You can see I'm sitting in front of the White House, been here since Monday. I've had over a dozen in-person meetings,” he said.

Long day today, but we are getting it done pic.twitter.com/pIGzNnZmd4 — Shawn Taylor (@FTGSolutionsLLC) January 8, 2026

At the end of January, he posted another video, saying he was back in the nation’s capital.

“Had some meetings with people from Justice yesterday, walking to another meeting now,” Taylor said.

But it appears to be more than just talk as Taylor has sometimes documented his travels with photos.

Last October, he posted a selfie on his X account showing him outside the Justice Department with Joe Flynn, the brother of former Army Gen. Mike Flynn.

Meeting at Main Justice in DC went VERY well. First time I’ve briefed that many federal agencies and US Attorneys at one time. God is GREAT!! pic.twitter.com/7jvuotZwNT — Shawn Taylor (@FTGSolutionsLLC) October 18, 2025

In May 2025, Taylor posed for a photo that he said was inside the offices of the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. With him were Joe Flynn, as well as Arizona election denier and state Sen. Mark Finchem.

The U.S Attorneys office in D.C. is one hell of a place.. Stay tuned…. Lots more coming. 😊 pic.twitter.com/dJRUjcQ4Yn — Shawn Taylor (@FTGSolutionsLLC) May 30, 2025

Recently, in a podcast interview with QAnon conspiracy theorist Nino Rodriguez, Taylor dropped another name.

"So, the people that you're talking with in Washington, D.C., they're very prominent people, right?” Rodriguez asked. “You're talking to some very powerful officials about this? You are getting your work in front of the right people?”

“Yeah,” Taylor replied. “Had a nice meeting with Ed Martin the other day and discussed a lot of this stuff."

At the end of January, Taylor had posted a photo of himself with Martin at what he said was a meeting in D.C.

Had another great meeting with Ed Martin this week. We have meetings set up with different US Attorneys, Assistant US Attorneys and State AG’s through out our Republic, over the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/r4SePiqSsG — Shawn Taylor (@FTGSolutionsLLC) February 1, 2026

Martin was Donald Trump's so-called weaponization czar, charged with investigating primarily Democrats.

According to a report by CNN, Martin was recently demoted after a Justice Department review found that he had "improperly leaked grand jury material."

That review “focused on whether grand jury material gathered in the department’s mortgage fraud inquiries into Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James had been illegally shared with people not authorized to possess that information,” CNN said.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates cannot say for sure what, if anything, that controversy has to do with Shawn Taylor.

But, in a December podcast with QAnon conspiracy theorist Alfredo Luna, Taylor said he was carrying his information “to the top, to people like Ed Martin.”

“Ed Martin's busting his ass,” Taylor told Luna, claiming to have inside knowledge about grand jury investigations.

"We're ready for some of these asshats to go to prison…. It's coming. I've literally held some of the indictments in my hand while I was in D.C."

Taylor made similar claims in another QAnon podcast with MAGA candidate for Congress Christine Bish, who has accused Democrat Adam Schiff of mortgage fraud.

" I can't comment a lot on that,” he insisted. “That's being worked on. I know that for a fact. That’s all I can say about that."

Podcaster Nino Rodriguez also wanted to know about the impact of the fraud investigations being pursued by the Trump administration.

"You can say with all confidence that a storm is coming, and my audience better be ready?" Rodriguez asked.

"Oh, it's coming," Taylor insisted.

The former Millersville assistant police chief recently went viral with another video in which he addressed his remarks to President Trump.

"We've already identified trillions of dollars in cash that's being moved through the mortgages,” Taylor claimed. “We've identified billions that's going through healthcare illegally. We've identified human trafficking rings."

He continued, "We're ready. President Trump, we're asking you to help us and make us your presidential point team to go after these bastards."

In a recent podcast, Taylor claimed a couple of his recent videos had received “well over two million views.”

These developments come almost two years after NewsChannel 5 Investigates first raised questions about Taylor's history of conspiracy theories.

In the case of Al Gore, Taylor had claimed that Gore became vice president “because he was involved” in trafficking drugs and children. “His family was involved in it. They were steeped in it for generations.”

He has expressed beliefs in conspiracies about a secret cabal of evil 'Kazarian Jews' who are pulling the strings of society, but who are about to be revealed.

" And once that happens and the world sees it, it’s done, it's over and they can't hide anymore,” he added.

Recently, Taylor even agreed with the discredited idea that 9/11 was a secret U.S. government plot.

Podcaster Nino Rodriguez claimed, "One of the reasons 9/11 happened is to introduce the Patriot Act and have them go after the common citizen, the average citizen. That was the whole reason for that, one of the reasons."

"Yes,” Taylor responded.

Rodriguez continued, "And here we are living through it today."

"Yeah,” Taylor agreed.

In September 2024, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation raided Taylor's home as well as the Millersville Police Department as part of an investigation into possible misuse of government data.

Taylor has recently claimed, without evidence, that the TBI investigation was all orchestrated by former Trump special prosecutor Jack Smith.

Previously, he has repeatedly blamed NewsChannel 5 for his legal troubles.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to Shawn Taylor's attorney to get his response, but we never heard back.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Taylor and others involved in the Millersville controversies have filed lawsuits against Phil and our parent company, Scripps Media, claiming we have misrepresented Taylor's views and accusing Phil of being involved in an ongoing criminal conspiracy. NewsChannel 5 disputes those claims and is working to ask a court to dismiss the lawsuits as soon as possible.