TIMELINE: City Hall Scandal

The City Hall Scandal, involving Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's two-year affair with police bodyguard Sgt. Rob Forrest, erupted after NewsChannel 5 Investigates began asking questions about the relationship.
Here is the timeline:
January 26, 2018
NewsChannel 5 submits request for records relating to Forrest’s travel and overtime, as well as the mayor’s communications with her security detail.
January 31, 2018
Barry admits the affair with her police bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest -- first, in an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 5 Investigates. Her office releases the records requested by NewsChannel 5.
Her PR team later releases those same documents to other media. Barry holds an evening news conference.
DA Glenn Funk asks the TBI to look into Barry's affair. NewsChannel 5 Investigates uncovers new pictures showing the two together on taxpayer-financed trips and data showing that Forrest charged taxpayers for overtime that amounted to 32 extra work weeks in 2017.
NewsChannel 5 Investigates uncovers new details about some of the mayor's trips, as the Metro Council begins preparing for what could be an unprecedented investigation. They want to know whether Barry abused taxpayer money in her two-year affair with her police bodyguard.
New information shows that Barry frequently traveled without security early in her term. But, as her affair intensified, she and Forrest began traveling together more frequently at taxpayer expense. NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovered Forrest's overtime made him the second-highest-paid person in the Metro Police Department in fiscal year 2017, just behind the chief.
In a nearly unprecedented move, Metro City Council members vote to appoint a special committee which will investigate whether public funds were improperly used during Barry's two-year affair with her police bodyguard.
Documents released by the mayor's office show Forrest's travels with Barry were approved by Police Chief Steve Anderson. But the police department denied that ever happened. IT officials blame a computer glitch for registering the bogus approvals.
NewsChannel 5 Investigates uncovers security video showing that Mayor Barry and Sgt. Forrest found time alone in the early mornings in Nashville's historic City Cemetery. Meanwhile, a newly filed search warrant affidavit reveals that TBI agents have recovered two nude photographs of a woman taken by Forrest while he was being paid by taxpayers to protect Barry.
Barry has surrendered the passcode for her personal phone to the TBI, her attorney says in a statement. Meanwhile, documents obtained by NewsChannel 5 Investigates show Barry's attorney asked DA Glenn Funk to recuse himself from the case.
For weeks, Barry insisted she was just following police department policies for her security. But NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovers there was actually a written policy -- and it looks a lot different from what the mayor suggested.