TIMELINE: City Hall Scandal

Phil Williams
11:06 AM, Mar 5, 2018
The City Hall Scandal, involving Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's two-year affair with police bodyguard Sgt. Rob Forrest, erupted after NewsChannel 5 Investigates began asking questions about the relationship.

Here is the timeline:

January 26, 2018

NewsChannel 5 submits request for records relating to Forrest’s travel and overtime, as well as the mayor’s communications with her security detail.

January 31, 2018

Barry admits the affair with her police bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest -- first, in an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 5 Investigates. Her office releases the records requested by NewsChannel 5.

Her PR team later releases those same documents to other media. Barry holds an evening news conference.

Mayor Admits Affair With Police Bodyguard

Statement Released After Mayor Admits To Affair

Bodyguard Responds To News Of Affair With Mayor

Officials Respond To Mayor's Admission Of Affair

February 1, 2018

DA Glenn Funk asks the TBI to look into Barry's affair. NewsChannel 5 Investigates uncovers new pictures showing the two together on taxpayer-financed trips and data showing that Forrest charged taxpayers for overtime that amounted to 32 extra work weeks in 2017.

MorningLine: Repercussions of Mayor Affair

DA Asks TBI To Investigate Mayor's Use Of Funds

New Photos Show Nashville Mayor With Bodyguard

Beacon Center Calls For Investigation

Mayor Megan Barry Could Face Three Investigations

Transit Plan's Future Discussed Following Affair

Former Nashville Mayors React To Barry's Affair

Governor Haslam Responds To Mayor Barry's Affair

No Complaint Filed With Council Ethics Board

Mayor Denies Affair Is #MeToo Situation

February 2, 2018

NewsChannel 5 Investigates uncovers new details about some of the mayor's trips, as the Metro Council begins preparing for what could be an unprecedented investigation. They want to know whether Barry abused taxpayer money in her two-year affair with her police bodyguard.

Mayor's Spending May Be Investigated

Mayor's Lawyer: There Are No Other Affairs

Billboard: 'We Love Our Mayor'

Councilman: Mayor May Not Be Fit To Govern

Women's Film Group Contemplates Mayor's Scandal

February 4, 2018

Mayor Barry Makes 1st Appearance Since Admission

February 5, 2018

New information shows that Barry frequently traveled without security early in her term. But, as her affair intensified, she and Forrest began traveling together more frequently at taxpayer expense. NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovered Forrest's overtime made him the second-highest-paid person in the Metro Police Department in fiscal year 2017, just behind the chief.

Bodyguard Travel Increased As Affair Continued

Coalition Questions Mayor's Past Decisions

Committee Resolution Will Seek Outside Help

February 6, 2018

In a nearly unprecedented move, Metro City Council members vote to appoint a special committee which will investigate whether public funds were improperly used during Barry's two-year affair with her police bodyguard.

Committee To Investigate Mayor's Use Of Funds

Chance Of Criminal Charges Called 'Very Small'

Mayor's Office Defends Hiring Officer's Daughter

February 7, 2018

Ethics Complaint Filed On Mayor And Bodyguard

February 8, 2018

In a second exclusive interview, Mayor Barry tells NewsChannel 5 Investigates that she's prepared to write a check if investigators question any of her use of taxpayer money.

Nashville Mayor: 'I Just Want To Make It Right'

Inside Politics: Mayor Megan Barry

February 9, 2018

Documents released by the mayor's office show Forrest's travels with Barry were approved by Police Chief Steve Anderson. But the police department denied that ever happened. IT officials blame a computer glitch for registering the bogus approvals.

Documents Show Approvals That Never Happened

Mayor: Bodyguard Was 'Consummate Professional'

February 12, 2018

Vice Mayor Appoints Council's Special Committee

February 13, 2018

Auditor To Work With Committee Investigation

February 15, 2018

Council Begins Investigating Mayor's Spending

February 22, 2018

NewsChannel 5 Investigates uncovers security video showing that Mayor Barry and Sgt. Forrest found time alone in the early mornings in Nashville's historic City Cemetery. Meanwhile, a newly filed search warrant affidavit reveals that TBI agents have recovered two nude photographs of a woman taken by Forrest while he was being paid by taxpayers to protect Barry.

Video Shows Mayor, Bodyguard In City Cemetery

Nude Pics Found During TBI's Mayor Investigation

Ethics Board To Meet Following Complaint

February 23, 2018

Barry has surrendered the passcode for her personal phone to the TBI, her attorney says in a statement. Meanwhile, documents obtained by NewsChannel 5 Investigates show Barry's attorney asked DA Glenn Funk to recuse himself from the case.

Mayor Barry Surrenders Phone Passcode To TBI

TBI Obtains Video Uncovered By NewsChannel 5

Mayor's Lawyer Asks DA To Recuse Himself

Metro Council Not Taking Sides In Mayor Scandal

February 24, 2018

Bodyguard's Wife Files For Divorce After Affair

February 26, 2018

For weeks, Barry insisted she was just following police department policies for her security. But NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovers there was actually a written policy -- and it looks a lot different from what the mayor suggested.

Mayor's Use Of Security May Have Violated Policy

February 27, 2018

Poll: Mayor Barry Still Popular Despite Scandal

February 28, 2018

Tennessean: 'Time For Megan Barry To Resign'

March 1, 2018

Group Pledges Recall Petition For Mayor Barry

Law Firm Picked For Metro Council Investigation

